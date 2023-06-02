The Cumberland County Playhouse was feeling extra bountiful when it opened its newest production, “The Trip to Bountiful,” May 19.
Joining the Playhouse cast and crew were Tennessee Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton and state Sen. Paul Bailey, presenting a $500,000 appropriation from the state of Tennessee to the Playhouse.
“This is an amazing gift,” Bryce McDonald, Playhouse producing director, told the Chronicle.
Sexton said, “The Cumberland County Playhouse provides enormous benefits for our community, just as it has over the last 58 years. It was with great honor that Sen. Bailey and I secured funding to help the Playhouse continue to grow and enhance the experience of all who attend a performance. This is a very special place for me, and I will always be there to assist in preserving this community treasure.”
Bailey added, “The Cumberland County Playhouse has a rich history in Cumberland County, and I’m glad we were able to secure funding to invest in this local gem and enhance the experience of its audiences.
“The upgraded seating will not only ensure comfort but also promote safety and accessibility. Our region is proud of the Playhouse and its excellent productions, which attract visitors from hundreds of miles away. I will continue to support the Playhouse and promote the arts in the Upper Cumberland.”
The state appropriation will serve as seed money for a capital campaign the Playhouse hopes to launch in the coming weeks. They hope to raise enough to replace every seat in the Main Stage and Adventure theaters — more than 700 seats.
“We’re still getting quotes, but it will be $1.5 million or more,” McDonald said.
The seats in the Main Stage theater, built in 1965, have been replaced at least once, McDonald said. The seats in the Adventure Theater are original to the space, which opened in the early 1990s.
McDonald said they’re still evaluating the Adventure Theater with plans to reconfigure the seating some to create better accessibility.
“It will always have steps — that’s the way it was built,” he said. “But, we hope to replace the risers with metal risers that are more uniform and better lit.”
That could result in a loss of a few seats, but the focus is on comfort, McDonald said.
The Playhouse will also keep some spares in storage should a seat need to be replaced.
The Playhouse holds the distinction as the state’s only rurally based major cultural institution and is one of the 10 largest theaters in rural America. It’s a top attraction for Crossville and Cumberland County, drawing 100,000 visitors each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.