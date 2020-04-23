Mass testing of inmates and staff at Bledsoe Regional Correctional Complex found 163 inmates were positive for COVID-19, and have been isolated at the facility.
“The vast majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic,” said Tony Parker, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, during Gov. Bill Lee’s Monday press briefing.
Tennessee reported 448 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a 6% increase from the day before. Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of health, said the tests were processed by an out-of-state lab, which delayed including those tests in earlier case totals released each afternoon.
The results saw the number of positive cases for Bledsoe County residents climb from 11 on Tuesday to 90 on Wednesday.
“This was expected,” Piercey said Wednesday.
Overall, the state has reported 7,842 cases of COVID-19, with 166 deaths and 775 hospitalizations. To date, 4,012 patients have recovered from the virus. In Cumberland County, 60 cases have been reported with 29 patients recovered. Statewide, 114,980 tests have been performed, with 1,024 in Cumberland County.
The state also launched a third round of mass testing for 3,100 inmates at Bledsoe Regional Correction Complex, Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only.
Testing included inmates identified through contact tracing of previously identified cases. At Bledsoe, 425 inmates were tested, and 150 were positives for the virus. Since April 4, more than 160 inmates have tested positive at the facility — the most at any Tennessee Department of Corrections facility.
“We have less opportunity to have and to practice social distancing,” Parker said.
The department suspended in-person visitation and volunteer services to all state correctional facilities March 2. Legal visits were also suspended, work crews limited and suspending intake from county jails.
Inmates were provided free telephone calls so they could maintain contact with family and support systems.
Medical copays for inmates were also waived, and additional soap and cleaning supplies made available to promote better hygiene. Masks were provided to staff and inmates.
Facilities began conducting screenings for staff and inmates to include temperature checks and screening questions when staff reported to work.
“Inmates receive temperature checks and health assessments twice each week and are closely monitored for sign or any symptoms,” Parker said.
A contract employee with the department tested positive for the virus April 1, leading to quarantine of three inmates at the Bledsoe County facility who may have been exposed to the employee. They have since been released from isolation.
Since then, additional employees have tested positive for the virus at other facilities. That prompted the department to test employees at BRCC and Northwest Correctional Complex. That effort included 1,145 tests with 13 state employees and 6 contract workers tested positive for COVID-19.
