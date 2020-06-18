Cumberland County hopes to use more than $1 million in grants and COVID-19 funding to offset financial losses in the coming budget year.
The budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission reviewed a draft of a zero-based budget that anticipates $27 million in expenditures next year. Decisions on capital purchases and personnel are on hold as the committee awaits the impact of the health crisis on state and local revenue, but the panel did tentatively approve purchases that can be made with grants or other designated funds.
“There have been some grants that have come along that might give you some opportunities,” Finance Director Nathan Brock told the committee.
The ambulance service received funding as a Medicare medical provider through COVID-19 relief funds. The state also allocated about $900,000 to Cumberland County for certain one-time expenses.
Those funds can help pay for three new ambulances, $534,000; automatic CPR machines, $56,000; a new fire apparatus, $375,000; air bags for the fire department, $3,600; and five new patrol cars for the sheriff’s office, $220,000.
Some of these items were planned expenses. For example, the sheriff’s office buys several patrol vehicles each year to ensure it replaces the older vehicles within the fleet each year.
The county has built up its courthouse maintenance fund to about $400,000. Those funds may only be used for maintenance at the courthouse, the justice center and the jail.
Proposed projects include tuck point masonry at the courthouse, $54,000; a new roof at the courthouse, $63,000; a new transfer switch for the generator at the jail, $25,000; a hot water holding tank and mixing valve at the jail, $18,088; and new carpet in four courtrooms, $11,400.
The archives can purchase new computers, $2,325, using funds from the county records fee, which supports the preservation of records.
The committee consensus was to approve these projects, though the panel will review capital projects when it approves the final budget proposal.
Other projects were left waiting consideration, such as new carpet on the first floor of the library, $30,000, or a new lawn tractor for the community complex, $15,900.
No action was taken on personnel requests at this time.
The ambulance department requested two new paramedic positions. This would help the department expand service without purchasing a new ambulance.
Other requests were a full-time deputy clerk in the Clerk and Master’s office, a part-time maintenance clerk for the library, and a part-time office clerk at the library.
“We still don’t have a handle on revenue,” Brock said.
May sales tax revenue came in above budget projections and early indications point to strong sales tax revenue for June, as well.
But the county is taking a hit on hotel/motel tax collections, business tax collections, and court fee collections.
Property taxes stand at 99.6% of the budgeted amount collected. The second notices for property tax payments went out the first week of June, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The general fund included the same funding level as the 2019-’20 budget, without capital and one-time purchases.
There are no budgeted increases for salaries or personnel except for the county officials, which totaled $37,052.
State law sets minimum salaries for county officials, and the proposed budget reflects those increases.
“I’ve heard that may change,” County Mayor Allen Foster said.
The Tennessee General Assembly is currently evaluating how to make up revenue shortfalls in the 2019-’20 fiscal year and balance the 2020-’21 budget amid reduced tax collections.
Longevity payments for employees have also not been calculated for the coming year and may require budget amendments.
The budget also includes funding to hire an architect to evaluate and design the county highway department office and garage and separate funds for engineering costs.
No funds have been budgeted for architectural services or work at the Homestead Tower. The Homestead Tower Association is seeking grants to help with repairs to the historic structure.
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, questioned if the budget included money to purchase equipment the maintenance department could use to evaluate various systems and facilities.
“Instead of having to hire somebody to come in and do it,” he said.
Brock said a portion of the maintenance budget allows to purchase equipment and tools.
“If you’re talking about high-dollar equipment, that would come under capital programs,” he said.
Blalock objected to the budget, saying it doesn’t provide for maintenance. He also objected to paying overtime in the ambulance service but not the sheriff’s office.
“You ain’t got nothing but a training ground,” Blalock said of the sheriff’s office. “We’re losing deputies all the time.”
Deputies can accrue comp time when they work overtime during a week. This is the first year the department has been able to participate in a county program to sell back a portion of their accrued vacation time, Brock said.
In the ambulance department, employees work 24-hour shifts, and some overtime is built into their salaries.
The county does have to plan for two elections during the upcoming fiscal year: the Aug. 6 state primary county general election and Nov. 3 federal election and municipal elections.
The office will see some help in federal funding for the November election, with approximately $63,000.
“There’s still some discussion about ballots,” Brock said. “There was an allocation that is coming down to the states to help with the election process.”
The funds include additional part-time personnel to help hold the election.
“We’re trying to get our arms around how much of that grant is going to be for part-time staff for that election,” he said.
The committee will meet again Tuesday, June 23, at 4:30 p.m. in the large courtroom of the Cumberland County Courthouse to continue its budget review.
