Some businesses could reopen as early as next Monday, Gov. Bill Lee said Monday — though more information is needed on just what businesses will open and the guidelines they’ll need to follow in the weeks ahead.
“The numbers are in the right place. They’re headed in the right direction and continue to do so,” Lee said Monday. “We see the opportunity to open up state parks and begin to open business and to begin to reboot our economy next week and into May.”
But those businesses will reopen amid continuing social distancing and recommendations to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.
“We plan to keep the same social distancing guidelines in place beyond and into the next few weeks,” Lee said. “This change is around businesses being able to open up. The most important thing to me is that people can get back to work and businesses can begin to reopen. The economic difficulty that has been created by this has been devastating to our state, and the sooner we can begin to change that picture, the better.”
Many businesses in the state have been closed for more than three weeks following an executive order closing non-essential businesses, including gyms, hair salons, entertainment venues, and closing in-person dining at restaurants and bars across the state. That order was soon followed by a stay-at-home order for residents, asking them to only leave home for essential activities, like shopping for food or seeking medical care.
Lee changed the stay-at-home order from a request to a mandate April 3 and extended the order from April 14 to April 30.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry, who has been conferring with other city mayors across the state, said there are a number of issues to consider when reopening the economy, particularly in urban areas.
“What has bothered me are the big box stores that are allowed to stay open and have people wall to wall while the mom-and-pop businesses are starving to death while shut down or trying to hold on with carry out,” Mayberry said.
He hopes locally owned businesses impacted by the closures can soon open back up.
Across the state, unemployment has surged with closures, and the state’s technical infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with demand as people file for unemployment or other benefits. Changes at the federal level regarding unemployment payments has also been a struggle.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said, “Many local business and restaurants have worked hard to build a customer base and are being devastated. That includes some of our unique destinations like the Cumberland County Playhouse. The governor has said he is looking for the right balance as he begins to release the details on how we reopen. Social distancing will certainly be a part of that as he opens Tennessee in phases.”
Lee said, “There is really no business in our state that is nonessential to the economy of Tennessee. Small business owners that have created a business and it has been their livelihood — these are essential businesses to those people, and it is one of the reasons we need so badly to make sure that we impose and continue to follow social distancing so we can be safe and allow those business owners to reopen those previously nonessential but truly essential businesses.”
Lee did announce state parks would reopen Friday for day use. Information on specific parks will be available later this week at tnstateparks.com, though the state says visitors can expect most outdoor recreation opportunities to be available, including trails, golf courses and marinas. Overnight accommodations, playgrounds and social gathering places will not be available at this time. Some restrooms may not be open.
Overcrowding could result in portions of parks closing again.
Six counties have stay-at-home orders issued by their county-operated health departments: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties. Those remain in effect.
Flattening the Curve
The announcement to start reopening businesses follows the 17th day the state recorded single-digit day-over-day increases in new cases of COVID-19. Monday, the state reported 7,238 cases, up 2.3% from the day before. However, the state now has 3,575 people who have recovered from the illness, which is more than the number of active infections. There have been 152 deaths in the state and 730 hospitalizations.
In Cumberland County, 58 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 996 tests, with 24 people recovered.
Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey said, “That’s very encouraging, and we’re very glad to see that. That means that our physical and social distancing efforts have worked, and we need to continue that.”
Piercey said the state had tracked daily increases in positive cases, sometimes recording as much as an 18% day-over-day increase in new cases.
“Today, it was 2.3%, the lowest since we started measuring it,” she said.
The state has also expanded testing across the state. More than 11,000 people were tested during weekend drive-thru testing at 19 sites across Tennessee. The Cumberland County Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing at the office at 1503 S. Main St. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 931-484-6196 for more information.
“Our brick-and-mortar health department sites are doing tests every week day. If you think you need a test — don’t wait until Saturday or Sunday. Go now,” Piercey said.
Lee praised Tennesseans for helping to slow the virus as it spread across the state.
“The shutdowns occurred in order to save people’s lives. Tennesseans have done what Tennesseans needed to do — put in place and follow those measures to stop the spread of a deadly virus,” he said.
As the economy begins to reopen, he said county health departments would closely monitor any increase in new cases. Adjustments to the economic plan could be made on a regional basis, as needed.
“We know that Tennesseans can be safe and operate businesses at the same time. We believe that’s going to happen and we’re planning for that,” he said.
