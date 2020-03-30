Tennessee has tested almost 15,000 samples for COVID-19 and hopes to continue to add to that number in the coming days and weeks as new tests become available.
But the state will continue to prioritize testing for high-risk individuals.
“We are testing at a rate per capita much higher than many of our peer states,” Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday. “We’re going to continue to expand testing because the more people tested, the more we know who is sick and the more we’re able to address that appropriately.”
Cumberland County saw its number of positive COVID-19 cases increase to nine over the weekend. To date, 1,537 people have tested positive for the virus in the state, with nine confirmed cases in Cumberland County. Seven people have died, and 133 more are hospitalized.
Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, said increased numbers of cases were not unexpected as test results continue to come in. Many labs have had delays in reporting results due to the volume of tests being conducted, she said.
Testing ability will continue to increase, she said, bolstering the state’s efforts to identify and quarantine individuals at risk.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster Sunday urged residents in Cumberland County to stay home if at all possible.
“Please keep yourself safe,” Foster said. “Follow the guidelines we have been talking about for weeks. You can help slow the spread. That isn’t just a sentiment — it is the truth. Please do your part.”
Patients who test positive for the virus are asked to self-isolate as long as their symptoms are mild. Public health officials also conduct contact tracing, identifying and communicating with individuals who may have been exposed.
Eric Ward, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, confirmed one of the Cumberland County patients was an employee at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
“Residents who had close social contact with that employee have been notified and, as a precaution, will remain home for the next 14 days,” Ward wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “Any residents who develop symptoms of illness should call their health care provider for guidance.”
Individuals can seek testing through their health provider, who can assess their risk for COVID-19 and determine if they should be tested.
Uninsured individuals in Cumberland County who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the county health department for consultation. The department continues to provide drive-thru testing at its site on S. Main St. in Crossville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 931-484-6196.
“Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19,” said Shelley Walker, department of health spokesperson. “Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home.”
There is no treatment specifically approved for this virus, Walker added.
Public health authorities prioritize testing for individuals considered at high risk for the illness. Those individuals include people with contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women; and people who have traveled to areas with high case counts.
When there is a positive case, the patient is isolated at home or in a hospital as their condition warrants. The department of health interviews patients and contacts individuals who may have been exposed to ask about symptoms.
Walker said there have been a number of cases in Tennessee where patients have no known exposure to another case and no travel history to areas with high case counts.
“This suggests the possibility of local community spread as the source of exposure in these cases,” she said. “This is why it’s so important for everyone to take steps to protect their health and the health of others by preventing the spread of illness in the community.”
Covenant Health says that patients who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, fever and shortness of breath — are being isolated. They have also restricted visitation to all their facilities. Each hospital has plans to handle a surge in patients, as well.
The health care provider said they have testing kits for patients who present with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, but they urge patients to contact their medical provider for specific guidance.
Covenant Health CEO Jim VanderSteeg in an interview last week said the organization continues to work with vendors and manufacturers to secure the necessary medical equipment, including ventilators and personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
“Today, we have a significant amount of extra capacity available in our system,” he said. “We’re not full.”
Covenant and other East Tennessee providers have halted elective medical procedures at this time, allowing them to reserve hospital beds and personal protective equipment.
“Every hospital has a plan of where would they isolate patients, how many ICU beds they have and then, if we had to create additional ICU beds, how would we do that? The planning process is huge. We’re at the point where if we had to gear up all of these organizations and this grows significantly, that we are able to handle it,” VenderSteeg said.
VanderSteeg also stressed the importance of social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus, which can take up to 14 days to cause symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control has recommended social distancing guidelines such as avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people extend through the end of April.
Lee has stopped short of issuing a statewide stay at home order, though several counties have issued “safer at home” orders. However, Lee said last week, “It is personal responsibility that will slow the spread of this virus. “That’s why social distancing really does matter. It matters that people wash their hands. It matters that they stay home.
“If you own a restaurant out there and you’re still trying to get away with serving people in a dining room, it matters.
“If you’re a church and you’re not figuring out how to allow your people to worship in a way other than just crowding in together — if you’re a rural church out there that thinks it doesn’t matter what happens in rural Tennessee because the virus may not have shown up in your county yet — it matters.
“It matters every day that we take responsibility,” Lee said.
The state is also taking steps to ensure health care providers have the personal protective equipment they need as testing expands and the number of cases continues to rise.
Private companies have supported the state’s efforts to provide health care workers personal protective equipment. Lee thanked Lowe’s for the donation of Tyvek material, which can be used to make protective gowns. Inmates in the Department of Correction’s Northwest Correction Institute are sewing those for possible use.
However, Lee said the state has sufficient personal protective equipment for providers in the state. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is helping coordinate logistic support to ensure supplies get where needed.
Medical providers in need of supplies in Cumberland County can contact Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency at 931-484-7016 or email planners@cumberlandcountytn.gov.
Lee also announced a new executive order intended to allow more health care workers to keep working amid the growing need for medical care.
Changes will allow retired practitioners to return to practice during this public health emergency. The order also suspends continuing education requirements for providers so they do not have to take time away from patient care at this time. Telemedicine has also expanded to all providers, so long as they are practicing within their scope of care.
Phone assessments are also now being allowed to access mental health services.
