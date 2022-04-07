Projections from the Tennessee Department of Education estimate Cumberland County schools would see a nearly $10 million increase in state funding during the first year of a new education funding formula, according to estimates from the state.
The county’s share would not increase through fiscal year 2030, based on enrollment estimates.
The estimates were developed by the state to demonstrate how the proposed Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula would impact school districts. It’s based on information from the school system regarding enrollment and student information.
The Tennessee General Assembly is currently considering the new formula to replace the 30-year-old Basic Education Program formula.
TISA would move to a student-based funding formula that provides a base amount per student and additional funds based on specific student needs. Overall, the new formula would allocate $9 billion in state and local funds to K-12 education in the state.
The bills, HB 2143 and SB 2396, are advancing through the legislative committees.
If approved, the new formula would not be used until the 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023.
Lawmakers have made revisions to Gov. Bill Lee’s legislation, including provisions to define which “unique learning needs” should receive extra funding and removing charter school students as a subgroup granted additional funding. Charter funding would instead come entirely from the state instead of a combination of local and state funds. Charter schools are publicly funded schools operated by private organizations.
Estimates for Cumberland County schools funding for fiscal year 2023 would be $55.7 million with BEP funding and state grants. The state estimates it would provide $36.5 million in revenue to the local schools with the county paying $19.2 million. The next year, total school funding would increase to $64.5 million, with $47 million from the state. The local share would be $17.5 million — lower than the $19.1 million projected maintenance of effort. Maintenance of effort prohibits local governments from reducing local funding from one year to the next.
The estimates extend through fiscal year 2030. Cumberland County’s portion increases to $17.9 million by the last year of the estimates, which is still below the maintenance of effort. The estimates also anticipate a slight decline in enrollment from 2023 to 2030 of about 49 students.
However, groups across the state have questioned if the new formula will address specific shortfalls from the BEP, including the 10,000-11,000 teaching positions statewide that are not funded by the existing formula.
Those additional positions are necessary to meet class size requirements, but are not accounted for in the BEP. Cumberland County has estimated it has about 100 additional teaching positions.
Disability advocates have also raised concerns that the formula would incentivize overidentifying students with disabilities and placing them in more restrictive learning environments.
Local government leaders are concerned about their funding obligations. While the legislation provides a four-year phase-in of the new plan, the formula is set for the state to pay 70% of education costs and local governments to chip in 30%.
The Department of Education said about 25% of school districts would face higher local funding requirements if additional funding was added through the BEP.
The TISA formula uses a base amount of $6,860 per student. The county would get additional funding for students who meet certain requirements, including economically disadvantaged students, which adds 25% to the base amount, and additional funds for students with unique learning needs. These include students with disabilities, English language learners, and students receiving special services like counseling, physical therapy or psychological services.
The school system is considered sparsely populated, with all students earning the system another 5% on the base amount. The formula also provides money for literacy education in early grades, tutoring in the fourth grade, and career and technical education in middle school or high school.
This past year, the school system’s general fund budget included $59.8 million in expenses against $56.4 million in revenue. The state provided $35.3 million in BEP funding with a required local match of $18.5 million.
Local matching funds come from a portion of the county’s property tax rate and the county’s share of sales tax collections.
The $3.4 million budgeted shortfall came from the school system’s fund balance, estimated at $7.4 million at the end of the 2021 fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.