The Aug. 31 trial of former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Michael Howard Harvel on charges of sexual battery, official misconduct and assault is off.
A motion by 13th Judicial Assistant District Attorney General Philip Hatch seeking dismissal of the multi-count indictment in state court was granted by special Criminal Court Judge Michael Pemberton of the 9th Judicial District in Roane County on Aug. 8.
The order was entered into the official record at the clerk’s office on Aug. 15.
The state and federal charges were similar in nature, accusing Harvel of using his position to sexually harass and assault workers in a court-ordered community service program. Witnesses and victims said the incidents occurred in the early months of 2018.
Harvel was convicted last December by a federal jury on nine of 10 counts which included sexual assault, rape and kidnapping.
In April, he was sentenced to 204 months in federal prison.
The federal conviction left the state charges still pending but because of the similarity of the charges, questions were raised as to whether the state charges would go forward.
In July, Hatch and Assistant District Attorney Allison Null met with victims in the cases.
Both victims agreed their concerns had been addressed with the federal conviction, and they no longer wished to proceed with a public trial in state court.
This information was relayed to Judge Pemberton who on Aug. 8 accepted the state’s order to dismiss the pending state charges.
Harvel, through his attorneys, is contesting the federal convictions and is seeking a new trial.
