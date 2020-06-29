Cumberland County Schools will lose about $500,000 in state and local revenue after the Tennessee General Assembly revised its budget for the coming year.
"They did pull the teacher raise funding from the [Basic Education Program] funding," Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, told the board during its monthly meeting Thursday. "That cut our BEP estimate down from May by about $503,000. That's significant to our budget."
A budget approved by the board in May included a 2.5% salary increase for all school system personnel and annual "step" raises incorporated into the school system's salary schedules. These automatic raises can vary from year to year.
The board's budget committee will meet Wednesday, July 1, at 4:30 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
The executive order allowing local legislative bodies to meet electronically expires June 30, so meetings will return to in-person beginning July 1.
The board will hold a special-called meeting on Monday, July 6, at 7 p.m. to consider its budget and issues related to the reopening of school. This meeting will follow a work session, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The school system will present its budget to the county budget committee on July 9 at 4:30 p.m. The county had tabled action on the school budget pending further instruction from the state.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, asked how that funding loss will impact the budget.
"I understand the state says no teacher raises, but we've already put those in. I don't want to take those out. I don't think any of us do," Karge said.
Harris said the board would need to rework the budget.
"That is a significant factor that does affect our budget for next year," Harris said.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, asked if the school budget would still be able to cover the step raises.
Harris said, "We are trying to preserve those step raises."
The school system qualifies for about $1.7 million in one-time federal grant funds as part of the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief.
"That money will probably be spent on one-time expenditures: hand sanitizer, technology devices, rather than personnel," Harris said.
The board approved the application for CARES Act funding during the meeting.
The funding application includes:
•$552,500 to purchase Chromebooks for every student in grades 2-4. The school system is in the final year of a one-to-one technology program for grades 5-12
•$364,452 for a virtual-only learning platform to be purchased on an individual student or group software license, as needed
•$50,000 to purchase 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer
•$90,000 for thermal screening cameras
•$3,360 for no-contact thermometers
•$105,900 for automatic sanitizer dispensers and $15,000 for floor dispensers
•$204,000 for 1,000 internet hot spots
•$18,701 for 194 cases of disinfectant clearner
•$55,860 for 14 cleaning machines, one each for schools and the transportation department to allow for more frequent disinfectant cleaning
•$50,000 for more diesel fuel, with an estimate of 1.5 times the number of current bus routes required to maintain social distancing
•$135,441 for additional pay and benefits for bus drivers to take additional routes
•$48,600 for additional cafeteria personnel to assist with food preparation and delivery
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, moved to approve, supported by Anita Hale, 4th District representative, and unanimously approved.
Harris reviewed the monthly financial statement as of the end of May. The school system has received 90% of the $55.6 million in budgeted revenue, including $8.1 million in property tax payments and $8.4 million in sales tax collections.
The June sales tax report, released just prior to the May 25 meeting, reported $828,973 in collections. The June figures represent retail activity in April. Many businesses were closed or reporting less consumer activity that month due to stay-at-home orders and the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Sales tax missed the budget estimates by $33,197; however, strong collections earlier in the year offered a surplus with collections currently $27,139 above budget year-to-date.
The school system budgeted $10.1 million in local sales tax collections, with an estimated $900,000 in collections for July. To date, the county has collected $9.2 million in sales tax.
"May cash registers will really tell the tale," Harris told the board.
Several large projects are wrapping up ahead of the close of the fiscal year June 30, including the septic system at Crab Orchard Elementary and sidewalk accessibility at Stone Memorial High School.
The school system had spent about $47 million as of the end of May, with budgeted expenditures of $59.3 million.
The board approved a budget resolution for the school nutrition department, moving $215 from in-service training to in-county travel.
Tom Netherton moved to approve the resolution, supported by Karge and unanimously approved. The resolution only requires approval by the board of education.
Boston moved to approve the agreement to administer the school nutrition program, supported by Tony Brock, 5th District representative. The motion was unanimously approved.
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, did not attend the meeting.
