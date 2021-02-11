Gov. Bill Lee proposed a $41.8 billion state budget, including increases in teacher salaries, broadband internet service expansion and money for COVID-19 relief and support, during Monday’s State of the State address.
“Everybody should have the opportunity to have broadband at their house,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, told the Chronicle Tuesday. “As we’ve learned during the pandemic, kids want to do some homework, do virtual school at home, which requires internet connectivity. If people want to start at-home businesses, they need certain internet capability. This really does help expand businesses and education.
“Technology is evolving how we do things, so having high-speed internet is a benefit if we can get it throughout the state.”
Lee proposed $200 million to expand access to high-speed internet service to every community. The plan would partner with service providers to expand internet infrastructure.
“With the private-public partnership, that will transform into almost $500 million. That’s a huge investment,” said Sexton. “This amount of money would open a lot of doors throughout our state in almost every community.”
The budget represents a 3.2% increase from last year, when it was cut amid concerns about the impact of the pandemic on the economy.
However, the state saw stronger revenues than anticipated and has added to its rainy day and TennCare reserve funds, with a combined $2 billion available.
“We have taken a fiscally conservative approach throughout this past year, maintaining strong reserves and budgeting for conservative growth rates,” Lee said in his address. “Our budget is strong, and the differences are stark when you compare our state’s conservative budget to states with very different approaches.”
Lee said Tennessee is one of seven states to have positive economic growth since April 2020.
“First, we need to make sure we have a very strong budget,” Sexton said. “Our revenue is doing tremendous. The rural economies in our state are really performing well.
“Our state has been very well managed. Hopefully, we will continue that road.”
The state has also carefully managed the unemployment trust fund to prevent projected 300% increases on employers for unemployment insurance.
Lee said his proposal will fully fund the Basic Education Program funding formula and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s outcome-based funding formula.
The proposed $120 million for teacher salaries adds to the $43 million approved during the special session in January for a 2% salary increase and adds another 2% to the money earmarked for teacher pay.
The percent increase is based on the number of teaching positions generated by the BEP, so teachers in school systems with more teachers then accounted for in the BEP budget may not see a full 2% increase in their pay.
“We strongly encourage school systems to give that to teachers as a pay raise,” Sexton said.
During the speech, Lee touted the state’s recently approved Medicare block grant waiver from the federal government, though the new Biden administration is reviewing the waiver.
Lee said the waiver requires meeting quality metrics to produce savings without cutting the number of people served.
“I am committing today that we will use the shared savings to do important work like shortening the waiting list for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need services,” Lee said. “Let me be clear: if partisan attacks that call for this block grant to be rescinded prevail, the state will not get these shared savings dollars that we plan to use to improve health care for vulnerable Tennesseans.”
Lee also called for extending postpartum coverage to women receiving TennCare from 60 days to 12 months, $2 million added to the health care safety net, and $6.5 million for mental health services for school-aged children struggling with mental health issues.
Sexton wants to move forward with a price transparency database to help consumers check the price of procedures from different providers based on their insurance coverage.
“We think that will create more competition and actually lower costs,” Sexton said.
Lee is also preparing a criminal reform package based on recommendations from the 2019 Criminal Justice Investment Task Force, which sought measure to strengthen behavioral health services, minimize barriers to re-entry and focus on violent and high-risk individuals.
“If people need to seek drug treatment or mental health programs instead of incarceration, we’re happy to have that conversation to get them the help they need to be successful,” Sexton said.
However, Sexton also hopes the legislature will take up measures to provide “Truth in Sentencing,” which does not allow for sentences to be shortened or served at a percent of the time.
“We want to help victims and victims’ families,” Sexton said. “If you get 10 years, it should be 10 years. And a great place to start that process is crimes against children and crimes against women.”
Sexton is also working with local leaders on legislative proposals, like a bill to increase the penalty for stealing catalytic converters from cars. Catalytic converters help reduce pollutants from the car’s exhaust system, but they contain several rare metals that thieves target. They can be costly to replace. Sexton said he is working with Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox on legislation that would make stealing catalytic converters a felony.
Sexton said he also works with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster on broadband expansion and Director of Schools Ina Maxwell on education issues.
“We look forward to continuing to work with our local community to help them in Nashville,” he said.
