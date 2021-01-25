Director of Schools Ina Maxwell is waiting for details on education legislation passed last week in the Tennessee General Assembly. But she knows one thing — the school system will have to “hit the ground running” to provide the summer learning programs required by the new laws.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty on timelines and funding,” she said.
The bills passed include legislation requiring after-school learning mini-camps, learning loss bridge camps and summer learning camps, beginning in summer 2021. It also provides for statewide testing this year, though legislation will hold students, teachers, schools and districts harmless from negative impacts of the student assessments, and provides for phonics-based reading instruction for kindergarten-third grade.
The summer programs are estimated to cost $67.3 million in the first two years. Some of that funding will come from the state’s Temporary Aid for Needy Children funds.
Programs would be focused on students who score below proficient in reading and math.
Time is off the essence, Maxwell said, noting that Tuesday is the 100th day of the school year — more than halfway through the 180-day academic calendar.
Maxwell is concerned about staffing for summer programs after a school year that has found teachers providing both in-person and virtual learning for students and pivoting to fully remote instruction for the past two weeks.
“It has been an extremely difficult year for everyone,” Maxwell said. “Staffing is a concern. Our employees need time to take care of themselves.”
The state approved a one-time, nonrecurring funding boost for teacher and certified staff salaries. The $43 million proposal would provide a 2% increase in Basic Education Program funding for Jan. 1-June 30, 2021.
The BEP uses a formula to project instructional positions for school systems; however, most districts employ more staff than the formula provides funding for. Cumberland County has about 80 certified positions that are above what the BEP allocates funding for. That will decrease the amount each teacher may see in their check.
Gov. Bill Lee said last week he will propose a 4% increase in funding for teacher salaries. Last year, proposed raises for teachers and other state employees were cut amid concerns about the impact of the pandemic on state revenues.
Lawmakers also approved new standards for advancing students from third to fourth grade, set to begin in the 2022-’23 school year. Students will be required to meet a certain reading score or risk not advancing. Students who don’t meet that requirement can attend new summer reading programs or participate in intensive tutoring.
Data from before the pandemic found about 60% of third-grade students in the state do not read on grade level.
“This is a momentous day for Tennessee, for our students, and for our parents because our General Assembly has drawn a line in the sand, and we have said we can no longer accept that only one third of our students are proficient in reading and in math,” said Tennessee House Speaker Sexton (R-Crossville) in a press release. “We want to be number one in education; I appreciate Gov. Lee for his vision, as well as Lt. Gov. [Randy] McNally, and the House and Senate for their partnership as we all have worked together this week to transform educational outcomes for Tennessee students.”
Maxwell said the legislation called for the state to develop a screening tool for schools to use at no cost to identify students needing reading help. Schools are already required to conduct three screenings during the school year. Cumberland County uses the Star Early Literacy screening tool for kindergarten and first-grade students and the Star Reading and Math assessment for second grade and above.
“For the state to provide that at no cost could be beneficial,” Maxwell said.
Legislation penalizing school systems who do not provide at least 70 days of in-person instruction was not approved in the special session, but lawmakers indicated they would file it for the regular legislative session that begins Feb. 8.
The bill could impact Shelby County and Nashville school systems, which have remained mostly virtual during the pandemic.
Cumberland County has already provided 82 days of in-person learning, with 12 remote instruction days and five inclement weather days. Parents were able to choose a virtual learning option for the school year, provided they met requirements for internet access and student progress. There are 372 students in virtual learning in Cumberland County, down from 413 in early December and more than 1,000 at the start of the school year.
“The decrease in that number has been attributed to many students and the families wanting to come back to in-person classes. We also have had some students who academically were not successful with the virtual option,” Maxwell told the Cumberland County Board of Education in December.
A new report from the school system says parents made the decision for students to return to in-person learning for 78% of elementary students and 55% of high school students.
