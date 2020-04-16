Tennessee is expanding testing for COVID-19 across the state, making the test available to any Tennessean, regardless of symptoms.
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee Wednesday. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing, which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
Testing and contact tracing are key components of allowing the state to reopen its economy, Lee said.
There were 6,079 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday afternoon, with 2,196 patients recovered. To date, 135 people have died from the illness while 663 people are hospitalized.
Cumberland County has reported 53 cases, with 14 people recovered.
To date, more than 80,800 tests have been conducted in Tennessee and 800 tests in Cumberland County.
State and health leaders have worked for several weeks to expand the testing capacity in the state. This includes ensuring more testing supplies and protective equipment are available for clinicians and that labs have the ability to process test samples. These factors had limited testing availability to individuals with symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Those symptoms will no longer be required, and there are many symptoms people have reported in addition to the cough, fever and shortness of breath.
“If you think you need a test, we will test you,” Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, said. “We know there are times people just don’t feel right or they might be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carrier.
“If you think you need a test, come on out because we are ready to test you.”
Tests are free of charge.
“We want to know the testing status of all those who think they need it,” Piercey said.
The Cumberland County Health Department offers drive-thru testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The state will have 15 drive-thru testing sites during weekends across the state. No Cumberland County sites are planned this weekend, but new sites will be announced next week. Scott County will host a drive-thru site at the Scott County Health Department, 344 Court St., in Huntsville, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, Eastern time. Burritt College, 445 College St. in Spencer, will have testing available Sturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
On Sunday, Roane State Community College’s Harriman campus will host a testing site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.
“When in doubt, get a test,” Lee said.
The state has also been pursuing federal funding to help uninsured Tennesseans pay the medical bills associated with treatment. They have been seeking a waiver from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to allow the state to use TennCare to pay for treatment for uninsured patients. A formal decision has not yet been issued, Lee said, but he had received indications the federal government would consider that, though actual funding available was not known.
“I received assurance that we would be able to cover the COVID-related expenses for the uninsured through the CARES Act. Until we know what the numbers are, it will be difficult to assess,” Lee said.
