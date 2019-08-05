State school funding will add another $44,000 to the Cumberland County Schools budget.
The funds will add to the $291,214 remaining above the required fund balance reserve, 3% of the $59.2 million budget.
“That’s always one we hold our breath on and hope it’s not a decrease,” said Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, during the July 25 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
The state provides the school system estimates of its Basic Education Program funding in April, May and June, with final figures in July.
The budget still anticipates using about $3.7 million from its reserves for one-time projects.
The county’s budget committee approved the school budget, which seeks only the minimum in required local funding.
“That was the first step,” Josh Stone, 4th District representative, said.
He invited the board and others to attend a public hearing on the county budget Monday, Aug. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St. The county commission convenes at 6 p.m. to consider the county budget, tax rate and tax allocations.
The proposed budget does not call for an increase in the property tax rate.
Harris also offered preliminary reports on the fiscal year that ended June 30, though she noted it would take several weeks to close out all the transactions for the year.
“Those numbers will be moving,” she said.
The school system finished the year with about 99% of its budgeted $54.8 million in revenue, with $54.3 million collected.
The school system spent $53.9 million of the budgeted $58.8 million in expenses, about 92%. Harris noted this would change as bills are paid for summer maintenance projects, like paving and painting at schools. The school system is also waiting to pay for furniture at Crab Orchard Elementary and the new septic system to serve the school.
In other action, the board approved the following consent agenda items:
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School, Stone Memorial High School and middle school sports programs, with lists available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com
•Contract with Five Star Food Service to provide snack machine services at Stone Memorial High School
•Contract with Lifetouch National School Studios to provide photography services at Stone Memorial High School and Crab Orchard Elementary
•Acceptance of $348,500 grant to offer 21st Century Community Learning Centers at Cumberland County elementary schools
•Disposal of surplus property at The Phoenix School and from the general education program
•Overnight field trip for the SMHS volleyball team to attend camp at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga July 12-14
