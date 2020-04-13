School may be out, but many families are still helping their children learn.
But many families lack some of the resources they need.
One business in the community stepped up to meet that need for hundreds of students.
“It’s one of the ways our store can help,” said Joey Ledbetter, manager of the print department at Crossville Staples.
He said store manager Carlos Rodrigez and Staples regional leadership fully support the program.
“It’s kept our printer very busy,” he said. “We’ve had lots of people tell us they don’t have the internet or printers. That’s what we’re here for.”
The business has packets ready for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. High school packets are teacher specific, and the store recommends calling ahead so those can be prepared before you arrive.
Staples can be reached at 931-707-0533.
Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer for the Cumberland County School System, explained the school system had developed packets of up to three weeks’ worth of learning activities and work sheets for students to use during the COVID-19 closures.
The school work is voluntary, though the school system has said work could be used to help improve a student’s grade.
The packets are available on the school system’s website, www.ccschools.k12tn.net. But as teachers reached out to their students in recent weeks, they learned many families didn’t have internet access at home or didn’t have devices to view, download and print the materials.
The school system had planned to have packets available on Mondays at schools for families who couldn’t access the online resources. When Gov. Bill Lee changed his executive action from urging Tennesseans to stay home to requiring they stay home as much as possible, the school system delayed packet distribution.
“Staples reached out to us,” Wood told the Chronicle.
The business has been printing the packets at no cost since.
