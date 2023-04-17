IMG_2450.JPG

Cumberland County’s EMS and Stone Memorial High School’s theater students stage the scene of a prom-night-turned tragedy at SMHS’ mock DUI April 14. Students signed pledges to not drink and drive during prom this weekend. More photos from the mock DUI event will be published in Friday’s Chronicle.

Cumberland County’s EMS and Stone Memorial High School’s theater students stage the scene of a prom-night-turned tragedy at SMHS’ mock DUI April 14. Students signed pledges to not drink and drive during prom this weekend. More photos from the mock DUI event will be published in Friday’s Chronicle.

Tags

Trending Video