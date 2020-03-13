A Cumberland County School Resource Officer has been placed on administrative leave following an accidental firearm discharge this morning at Pine View Elementary.
According to the press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Cumberland County Schools, the officer was alone and in his office at the time of the discharge.
No one was injured and no children were in the vicinity of the office at the time.
The Sheriff’s office is investigating and will offer more details as they become available.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox immediately placed the officer on administrative leave.
