It will probably come as no surprise to you that we have a chance of rain every day this week. Temperatures will continue to be mild with highs in the 60s. We could hit 70 on Thursday and Friday. It is too early to tell about the risk of severe weather later in the week, but it appears to be at least a possibility around Friday with a front moving in so keep up with the latest forecast. Temperatures will cool down into the 50s for the highs on the weekend as the front passes through. In Crossville we have picked up 3 inches of rain in the first half of the month of March and we stand at 21 inches for the year which is 8 above normal. Rainfall is expected to be above normal for the remainder of March. Spring begins Thursday night at 10:50 p.m.
Folks have been coming into my office this week asking if the weather has any effect on the coronavirus. Epidemiologists tell us that viruses do not like sunlight and they are hopeful as we move into warmer weather there will be a decrease in the spread of the virus, much like the flu which peaks in the winter. While warmer weather may decrease the spread of the virus, we know it does not wipe it out entirely because there have been many cases in Australia and Brazil where it is summertime and very warm. While we can be hopeful that the coronavirus will decrease in the spring like the flu, personal hygiene and proper protection continues to be your best chance of avoiding getting sick. Each week I will update you as I receive more information on the correlation between the weather and the virus. If you have weather questions or need data, my email is weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.