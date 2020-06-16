We are in the final week of spring as we head toward the beginning of summer at 4:44 p.m. Central time Saturday.
We’ll have very comfortable temperatures through Thursday with highs 75-80 each afternoon but heating up and the humidity increasing Friday-Sunday with highs of 85-90 degrees. It is expected to be a hot summer with above-normal temperatures from July-September, and our computer models are taking the unusually warm weather all the way through fall and into December.
Any rain this week looks to be in the form of just a pop-up isolated afternoon thundershower, which is typical from now through the summer.
Did you know that around the beginning of summer we have the longest days and the shortest nights of the year?
Storms this time of year produce lots of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. While it can be lots of fun to watch the electrical display of a distant thunderstorm, it can be dangerous if you get up close and personal. If you can hear thunder, then it is close enough to strike. Count the number of seconds between a flash of lightning and the thunder and divide by 5 because it takes sound about 5 seconds to travel a mile.This gives you the distance in miles to the lightning strike. If you count to 10, then the storm is only 2 miles away.
Have a weather question or need weather data? You can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net
