Cumberland County residents have been busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, cleaning out closets and garages, and bringing more and more items for disposal by the Cumberland County solid waste department.
“I know we’ve had some calls about open-tops weren’t changed out as quickly or having trouble getting rid of metal,” County Mayor Allen Foster told the budget committee of the commission last week. “The options are wait a little bit and have a little patience, or we could ask for another truck, another driver and try to budget to the high-water mark with more people. That’s silly.”
The 15 convenience centers in the county recorded 182 tons more waste disposed of in April than in March.
But that’s believed to be a temporary situation, Foster said.
“If it keeps up, we can’t sustain these volumes with the people we’ve got,” he said. “But hopefully about everybody has got their closets cleaned out at this point.
“It has been a logistical nightmare. Ask your constituents to have a little patience.”
The sanitation fund required a $105,000 addition to the budget for contracts with private agencies. That came from the unassigned fund balance. Funding was also increased for part-time pay, Social Security taxes, trustee’s commission, deputies, longevity and retirement costs for a total of $115,032.
The budget resolution was part of a slate of resolutions and amendments approved by the budget committee ahead of the end of the fiscal year June 30.
The county must end the year without a deficit in any line of the budget.
Other budget amendments approved were:
•Line-item budget amendment to the school cafeteria budget, moving $21,500 from commodity delivery and food service equipment to other supplies and materials, communication, maintenance and repair of office equipment, in-county travel and office supplies
•resolution to recognize $2,000 in increased funds from donations to the cafeteria budget and increased expenditures in other supplies and materials
•resolution appropriating $2,000 in a COVID-19 grant for cafeteria personnel salaries
•resolution moving $8,702 from food service equipment to longevity pay and unemployment compensation
•resolution recognizing $10,000 in increased revenue and purchase for commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
•resolution moving $37,362 from the food service fund balance to food service equipment, recognizing payments recorded in the 2018-’19 budget were paid in the 2019-’20 fiscal year
•resolution moving $669,409.08 from the school budget fund balance to pay for items recorded in the 2018-’19 budget but paid for in the 2019-’20 fiscal year
•resolution moving $332,467 in the general purpose school funds from lines with savings to lines with deficits, including $89,000 for textbooks, $400 for the career and technical education salaries and wages, and $15,000 for mechanics pay.
•resolution moving $184 from contracted services, travel and professional development to software, other supplies, and life insurance
•resolution moving $2,139 from overtime and part-time personnel in the highway fund to employee and dependent insurance, dental insurance and longevity pay
•resolution moving $251,444 in the county general fund budget from lines with savings to lines with projected deficits, including $61,564 for purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus (to be reimbursed by a grant), $35,000 in overtime pay for the ambulance department, and $16,950 in other salaries and wages at the Cumberland County Jail.
In the general fund, ambulance service collections came in above budgeted amounts — and that required an additional payment to the company that handles the county’s billing, with a budget amendment for $55,000.
“I hope we have to up this every year,” Foster said. “The more we pay them, the more they collected.”
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, questioned why some salary lines required budget amendments in the school budget. In one case, the issue was because there was a change in personnel after the budget was approved. In other cases, there were some miscalculations in longevity or other pay, Harris said.
“There’s no extra payments or bonuses in that,” said Kacee Harris, chief financial officer for the school system. “It’s just we didn’t budget enough on the front end.”
The Cumberland County Board of Education approves a pay scale each year that pays all personnel according to their years of service and education and number of days worked per year. Supervisors also receive a supplement of 14-28% of the base salary depending on their job and years of service.
Budget amendments will now go to the full commission for consideration.
