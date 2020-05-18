In a time of bleak financial outlooks across the country, a select few businesses in Crossville are going above and beyond to positively impact their community.
“It’s essential,” said Crossville Domino’s owner Derek Solomon. “There are those that are in need, and I take it as my responsibility to pick those people up; whether it’s providing food or a job. We’ve hired five team members and provided part-time hours for them. I think it’s important for all of us to help.”
Solomon’s store, at 45 Genesis Square, has made numerous donations to Cumberland Medical Center and reached out to the community as a whole
“We did free pizza for an hour, and that went to anyone in need,” Solomon said. “Any workers in the medical field, grocery store workers, just anyone. We wanted to give pizza out to put a positive twist on people’s situation.
“We donated to the hospital for day and night shifts,” he added. “Anything we can do to act and put a positive spin is the motivation behind it. We’re blessed to be in a great situation at our store; however, we know others aren’t as fortunate.”
Restaurants aren’t the only industry stepping up as Hatler Florist and Gift Gallery donated bouquets to various businesses in Crossville amidst the pandemic.
“As the virus got going, everything was day to day,” said Nancy Hoover of Hatler Florist. “We always have to order a week or two ahead. That was one of our busiest months; we had Easter, Palm Sunday, proms, end-of-school stuff and right into Mother’s Day. We couldn’t order, because our product is perishable.
“When the (closure) order finally came, we came in on Friday and got our orders out. We had a lot left, and at that time we didn’t know if we’d be gone a week or what.”
With a shop full of perishable items in front of her, Hoover and the Hatler staff got creative to put their stock to use.
“When we saw that it would be a while, I couldn’t stand the thought of the flowers going bad,” she said. “We thought we can send some to all the people that are still having to work and are afraid.
“We sent to the police, city, county, fire, hospital emergency room, nursing homes, and a few individuals that we know. We thought it may brighten their day and let the flowers be enjoyed.”
Hoover said the flowers were received warmly by local businesses.
“They were surprised,” she said. “We also put little cards in that said we appreciate you, and thanked them for what they’re doing.”
Appreciation was also shown to to local high school seniors. The Flying Pig BBQ and Catering, at 229 Interstate Dr., took it upon themselves to donate a free meal to each of the graduating seniors in Cumberland County.
Also helping out schools and anyone in need is Total Fit, a fitness center in Woodmere Mall. The gym is free to new and existing members through the end of May as a good gesture to the citizens of Crossville and Cumberland County.
“It’s always better to be healthy,” said Ray Mays, owner of Total Fit. “Let’s do something good; we’ve been closed down this long, what’s another month? Let’s help get things back to normal, and we’ve got to get people moving again.”
Mays realizes the importance of supporting local businesses, especially during these trying economic times.
“Several years ago, the Chamber started ‘shop Crossville first’ and that really is important,” he said. “A lot of the small businesses are hurting. We have three employees at Total Fit; 100% of that payroll stays here. All that is staying here being recirculated in our community.”
