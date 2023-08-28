The Tennessee General Assembly hit an impasse last week as the state Senate adjourned after taking up four bills.
Their move left dozens of bills advanced by the House in limbo during the special session called to address public safety.
“Unfortunately, it appears the Senate doesn’t want to do anything,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “A few members want to do nothing. At this point, it’s not willing to be an equal partner.
“We’re going to go back on Monday and finish it up … Unfortunately, the Senate doesn’t to do any of it. We’re kind of at an impasse.”
Gov. Bill Lee convened the legislature Aug. 21 and asked lawmakers to consider legislation aimed at supporting law enforcement and addressing mental health.
The decision Thursday to adjourn the Senate until Monday brought boos and jeers from gun control advocates who were watching from the galleries. The Republican leaders of the House also expressed frustration.
“They’ve only taken up four bills,” Sexton said. Three were proposed by Lee. The fourth was an appropriations bill.
“All they’re doing is the bare basics of some of the stuff the governor wants.”
Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said ahead of the session that the Senate would not take up a proposal from Lee for temporary mental health orders of protection, saying the measure lacked support.
Earlier in August, McNally told reporters there needed to be an “in-depth study of how that would be affected.”
McNally said Thursday the Senate would consider any bills the House may amend, but held off from promising a compromise with the other chamber.
“We might be here for too long of a period of time,” McNally said.
Legislative officials have said it costs nearly $60,000 a day when lawmakers are in session, but that doesn’t take into account the many state troopers who have lined the walls of the Capitol and legislative offices over the past week.
Sexton said lawmakers had known the session would be called for several months.
“The House has been working hard over the last three months on the governor’s call, looking for things that we can do to improve mental health access, treatments, options, rates,” Sexton said. “We’ve looked at juvenile crime and a host of other things.”
Lee had hoped to cobble together a coalition to pass his proposal to keep guns away from people who are judged to pose a threat to themselves or others, which he argued stopped well short of being a so-called red flag law. It had already failed to get a vote in the final days of the monthslong regular session that ended in April.
Ultimately, no Republican would even sponsor the bill for this week, and Democratic versions of it were spiked in committee without any debate.
Beyond that, the governor has proposed a few smaller changes that he touted would improve public safety, some of which the Senate has passed. They would incentivize people to use safe gun storage items; require an annual human trafficking report; etch into state law some changes to background checks already made by an order of the governor; and set aside more state money for school resource officers, and bonuses and scholarships for behavioral professionals.
House Republicans have taken up much more.
One of the proposals moving in the House would require that juveniles age 16 or older be charged as adults in murder or attempted murder cases. The measure would allow for a juvenile sentence combined with an adult sentence for when the offender turns 19, and would cover more than a dozen other offenses ranging from robbery to rape.
The House’s other active bills include one to shield the public disclosure of autopsies of child homicide victims, which is supported by a group of some Covenant School parents.
Sexton said the House had advanced legislation to increase reimbursement to mental health providers and funding for security at higher education campuses.
“They refused to put $30 million in their budget to help public safety on those campuses like we did for K-12,” Sexton said.
The House had considered, but stopped advancing, two bills to allow more teachers and staff, or members of the broader public with carry permits, to bring guns into public K-12 schools. Some bills about armed security in schools remain alive, including a proposal that would let local law enforcement leaders decide on their own whether to place officers in schools that don’t already have school resource officers.
Democratic lawmakers have expressed alarm that the only bills being considered in either chamber have only focused on mass tragedy responses rather than preventive measures specifically addressing gun violence.
“We are preparing for the next tragedy,” said Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson, who was expelled from the House earlier this year for joining pro-gun control protesters from the House floor but has since been reinstated. “Preparing for the next victims of children … to be met with gun violence because maybe this is the best we can do.”
The standoff between the two chambers has added fuel to an already emotional and chaotic special legislative session, where gun-control advocates want the GOP-dominant legislature to consider tweaking the state’s relaxed gun laws.
Instead, Republican legislative leaders have taken steps to limit public access to the Capitol building and increased the presence of law enforcement. House Republicans attempted to ban the public from holding signs during floor and committee proceedings, but a Tennessee judge has since blocked that rule from being implemented. In one hearing, a House subcommittee chairman had troopers make the public leave the room after deeming the crowd too unruly. That included grieving parents closely connected to the school shooting, who broke down in tears at the decision.
Sexton said he believes the public wants the state to “do something,” though he recognized there are different opinions on exactly what the legislature should do.
“Some may want gun control,” he said. “Some may want this. We may not agree on that — which is fine. But I think we can all agree on certain things that we think we should do, and one of them is mental health.I don’t think it’s too complicated of an issue. And I think we can get things accomplished and then we can go back and continue to work on it.
“The Senate hasn’t proposed a single thing that they pass themselves. Nothing.”
It takes action by both chambers to adjourn the special session. The Senate was set to reconvene Monday at 4 p.m. Updates can be found on the Crossville Chronicle website under state and national news.
• • •
Associated Press reporters Jonathan Mattise and Kimberli Kruesi contributed to this report.
