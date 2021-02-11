Visit the Cumberland County Community Health Center/Health Department to receive free, face-to-face assistance with applying for health insurance.
Certified application counselors are available to assist with applying for insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace for Affordable Care Act plans, TennCare and CoverKids.
Individuals and families may receive help applying, looking at different health insurance plans and enrolling.
All health insurance offered through the Marketplace meets the minimum essential coverage requirements.
Counselors will teach applicants about plans for which they qualify based on income and the number of people in the household.
Apply for Marketplace plans during the open enrollment period, Feb. 15-May 15.
Tennesseans may qualify for a special enrollment period if they have experienced any of the following outside of the open enrollment period:
• losing existing health insurance
• moving
• getting married
• having a child
Individuals have 60 days from the time of the event to qualify for a special insurance enrollment. Help is available throughout the year from the health center/health department with enrolling in a special enrollment period.
Assistance with applying for TennCare or CoverKids is also available any time throughout the year.
Call the Cumberland County Community Health Center/Health Department at 931-484-6196 to schedule an appointment.
