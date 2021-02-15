Scott and Kelly Johnson has a surprise waiting when they went to check on their expectant nanny goat Feb. 3.
Mary Alice had delivered sometime earlier in the day and was caring for five kids.
“Our other goat had died giving birth just a few days before, so we were trying to watch her closely,” said Kelly.
The five newborn baby pygmy goats were a delight after such a sad experience.
The Johnson family is new to caring for goats. Kelly and Scott wanted to have some smaller animals on their small farm off S. Old Mail Rd. for their three grandchildren. They weren’t sure at first that five was an unusual number of kids for a goat. They soon learned the world record was seven kids born at once. Goats typically give birth to one or two kids each birth.
Son Caleb and his wife, Sara, took one of the smaller kids home with them to feed, making sure they were able to get some of the mother’s milk in those critical first hours. The next day, another of the baby’s was having trouble standing and seemed to not be thriving. So they took it home, too.
They’ve got a five-month-old at the house, so they get up and feed the baby and then feed the baby goats.
They’ll keep that routine up for about six weeks or so.
The baby goats are named Suzie Q, Judy Booty, Martha, Tommy and Patrick.
