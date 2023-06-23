The Cumberland County Board of Education will consider whether or not the school district’s nine elementary schools will join the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association in the upcoming school year in a special-called meeting at 5 p.m. on June 28 at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, explained the board’s decision to have the vote at a special-called meeting at the June 22 school board meeting.
“The athletic committee meeting was yesterday [June 21], and of course the board meeting was tonight, so to give the public a little more notice, it’s going to be addressed in a special-called,” she said.
See the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.