Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton urged his constituents to stay home, practice social distancing, use good hand washing hygiene and to stay the course in the coming weeks to help flatten the curve and spread of the COVID-19 virus during a Tuesday evening telephone town hall event.
“We need to play our part … it’s a sacrifice, but If we follow CDC guidance and remain steady and positive, we’ll come out on the other side of this,” Sexton said.
Cumberland County reported 14 patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, with 2,683 cases across the state. There have been 24 deaths in Tennessee due to COVID-19, and 200 people are currently hospitalized. To date, 137 individuals have recovered from the illness.
The Tennessee Department of Health has also begun reporting county-level testing data and death data, as well. Cumberland County has reported 266 negative tests. Tennessee has tested 32,452 people.
Sexton said cases continue to increase and should reach the peak by mid-April. He said it could be four to six weeks before the number of cases slow down.
The telephone town hall event featured Dr. Christopher Jones with TriStar Centennial Medical Center of Nashville, a high school friend of Sexton’s.
Sexton’s 25th District constituents were invited to call in and ask questions concerning the COVID-19 outbreak during the conference call.
Sexton said the situation was like our generation’s World War II and encouraged everyone to remain steady and positive.
“We haven’t seen anything like this since the Spanish flu … we can’t let up too early,” he said.
He mentioned the federal stimulus package recently passed and said businesses in Tennessee are working to lower the risks. He said the state has put additional funds into the rainy day fund for unemployment assistance.
“Everyone needs to do their part. Stay away from crowds. We need a healthy Tennessee to have a healthy economy,” Sexton said. “The government can only do so much.”
Richard Heischman of Cumberland County said he is 80 years old and asked what he should do if he gets sick.
“Should I go to the hospital? Are they testing in Crossville? Do they have the ventilators and drugs needed to get care?” he asked.
Sexton replied, “If you have symptoms go to the health department, and they are doing testing. Stay in your car, take the test and they’ll notify you in a couple of days. If you have severe symptoms (like a high fever, or can’t breathe) call 911 or go to the hospital.”
Sexton continued to say Cumberland Medical Center currently has beds and an intensive care unit available. It is part of the Covenant Hospital Network, so people can be cared for in Crossville and CMC has access to additional resources if needed through Covenant.
Jones said, “That’s the crux of this epidemic. We can’t have a surge of all people getting this at once. That’s why social distancing and good hygiene is so important. If we follow that, then there will be enough equipment. If we don’t follow that and are not smart, the hospitals will be overrun.”
Jones suggested Tennesseans follow the examples of California and South Korea, continue with social distancing, staying at home and good hygiene.
Concerning drug treatment, Jones said the data is very limited and there would be trials. He said the malaria treatment drug hydroxychloroquine has shown some positive results, but if it does not work, there would be another drug treatment developed.
Elizabeth Deliz of Crossville asked when some online schooling and class work would be developed for high school students who are out of school.
Sexton said Candice McQueen, Tennessee commissioner of education, is working on a solution and he would follow up with Cumberland County Director of Schools Janet Graham to see if anything is being developed in Cumberland County.
Dennis Ashman of Crossville said he is concerned many seniors would begin to feel they are being isolated and feared suicide rates could increase. He said he has concern for those who are in nursing homes who cannot receive visitors asked what could be done.
Sexton said, “It’s a very delicate situation.”
He said weighing the facts of safety for seniors in longterm care facilities and seeing what happened in a Gallatin nursing home where it quickly spread gave him concern.
Jones said some churches and groups are starting isolation programs where they reach out to the elderly who are home alone by calling them on the phone and talking with them.
Sexton said it is important to reach out to those who are isolated.
Jones again reminded people to follow social distancing.
“We have a great hospital system throughout the state. What we need everybody to do is stay home, but stay engaged with each other. Care for each other but avoid physical contact. Use our technology,” Jones said.
Sexton said more tests are coming in every day and he said Abbott Labs has developed a test that will give results in a matter of minutes.
“Right now it’s two to three days of waiting before we know the results. The number of cases we see today is not the number of today, it’s from a few days ago … If you’re sick, go to the health department. Don’t go to work, don’t go around town. Call the health department or go … Officials are looking at vaccinations and medications so future generations will not have to go through this. It’s here and it’s always going to be here, now. Be self aware. Protect yourselves, families and parents. If you know someone alone, reach out to them over the phone. We will get through this together and make it to the other side,” Sexton said.
