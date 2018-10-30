A windfall in South Cumberland Elementary School's capital outlay budget is an opportunity to increase safety ― but it all depends on an embankment and what might be underneath.
South Cumberland Principal Darrell Threet wants to use the $6,600 to extend sidewalks from the school to Lantana Road.
“We do have some walking home every day,” Threet told the three-member Cumberland County Board of Education building and grounds committee on Wednesday.
Both Lantana Road and the school have sidewalks. The addition, which Threet estimates is fewer than 100 yards, would allow the students who walk home to remain on sidewalks instead of walking on the busy thoroughfare.
“I'm sure the $6,600 will pay for the concrete and the wood to frame them,” he told the committee members.
At issue is an embankment that would need to be leveled. “I think we need to investigate this more,” said Mary Kington, the school system's maintenance supervisor.
Kington thinks the embankment might have rock in it and would be more complex than simply leveling dirt.
Director of Schools Janet Graham suggested having an expert to look into the situation. Threet said he has approached Brent Bolin, one of South Cumberland's parents, to check into it.
“Let me tell you, you won't find better than Brent,” added committee member Teresa Boston, who represents the county's 8th District on the school board.
The committee recommended Threet, Kington and Bolin study the matter and request a firm quote for the project.
Threet said South Cumberland's PTO might be willing to chip in should the project exceed $6,600.
“If it's over $5,000, we'll have to bid it,” noted Graham.
While individual schools have a $5,000 cap, the system has a $10,000 limit before having to take bids.
She said it might be possible for the school to write the system a check and do the project under the auspices of the Board of Education.
“We've just got to go through the procedures with the finance office and make sure we're in compliance with all the rules and regulations,” Graham added.
In other business, the committee named Jim Inman, 1st District school board member, as its chairman for the next year. He replaces Shirley Parris, who represents the 3rd District.
Inman proposed re-electing Parris to another term.
“I don't want to continue,” she said, “so I make a motion Jimmy does it.”
The committee also changed its meeting time and date to 4:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.
The change gives the committee time to place matters that need to go before the full Board of Education on its agenda before its regular meeting at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.