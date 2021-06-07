South-firefighter of the year.jpg

Crossville Fire Chief Chris South and Michele South are are on hand with son Patrick South and wife Alivia South at the Tennessee Fireman’s Banquet June 5. During the banquet, Patrick South received state Firefighter of the Year honor.

Cookeville firefighter/paramedic Patrick South, a former Crossville Fire and Rescue firefighter and son of Fire Chief Chris South, received the Tennessee Fireman’s Association “2020 Firefighter of the Year.” 

South serves as a volunteer firefighter/paramedic with Crossville Fire Rescue. He has been with the department for eight years as a volunteer and started as a Fire Explorer at age 14. 

Firefighter South, along with co-recipients Engineer Gage Bumbalough and Firefighter Nathan Barnes, received the award at the annual Tennessee Fireman’s Association Banquet held in Cookeville June 5 at the Holiday Inn. The crew received the award for a Thanksgiving Day 2020 rescue of a special needs female trapped in a house fire in Cookeville. 

Firefighter South and Firefighter Barnes, entered the burning residence in heavy smoke conditions and found the female unconscious in a closet under a pile of clothes. 

They quickly rescued her from the structure and began resuscitation efforts. She would make a full recovery credited to the quick efforts of the Cookeville Firefighters. 

