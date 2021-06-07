Cookeville firefighter/paramedic Patrick South, a former Crossville Fire and Rescue firefighter and son of Fire Chief Chris South, received the Tennessee Fireman’s Association “2020 Firefighter of the Year.”
South serves as a volunteer firefighter/paramedic with Crossville Fire Rescue. He has been with the department for eight years as a volunteer and started as a Fire Explorer at age 14.
Firefighter South, along with co-recipients Engineer Gage Bumbalough and Firefighter Nathan Barnes, received the award at the annual Tennessee Fireman’s Association Banquet held in Cookeville June 5 at the Holiday Inn. The crew received the award for a Thanksgiving Day 2020 rescue of a special needs female trapped in a house fire in Cookeville.
Firefighter South and Firefighter Barnes, entered the burning residence in heavy smoke conditions and found the female unconscious in a closet under a pile of clothes.
They quickly rescued her from the structure and began resuscitation efforts. She would make a full recovery credited to the quick efforts of the Cookeville Firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.