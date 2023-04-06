Alongside the approval for the long-awaited Cumberland County High School auditorium bid, the Board of Education has also accepted FTM Contracting’s bid of $2.2 million to renovate South Cumberland Elementary at their April 5 special-called meeting.
When discussion began, 2nd District representative Robert Safdie asked, “All right, so where’s the money gonna come from?”
As of the end of the meeting, the question still has not been fully answered.
“I would like to see us do those South classrooms,” said Teresa Boston, 8th District representative.
This project has been in the making for nearly three years now, and it would add six 800-square-foot classrooms to the building, four in the upper-grade wing and two in the lower-grade wing.This addition would also include renovations to all of the restrooms and the floor of the kitchen.
Dawn Hall, South Elementary’s principal, explained the school’s severe need for more classrooms to the board.
“I currently have four classrooms that are being shared by multiple occupants. I have three teachers in one classroom, my RTI room housing four individuals all day long with upwards of 10-15 kids. I’m still using a portable for one of my CTE classes,” Hall said.
“SPED [special education] services for our children—you’re looking at speech and occupational therapy—they’re doing those in hallways currently, because I do not have the space to do them,” Hall continued. “As we add more programs and more resources for our children, when my SafeSchools counselors come, I have them in a closet counseling. Different people that come in to do testing for kids—we don’t have a place that is quiet, we’re moving them here to there.”
Safdie pointed out that since 2004, one of the board’s priorities has been to get rid of the need for portable classrooms, and the rest of the board agreed that the situation at South needs to be addressed now.
However, the problem now is how it would be paid for, as the CCHS auditorium bid amount would clear out the remaining ESSER funds the board had planned to use for South.
When discussing how they would fund the CCHS auditorium bid, Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Bray confirmed with the board that the district would start the 2023-’24 school year with $10 million in the fund balance.
“That is what the county finance looks at,” Boston said. “I know that during budget last year, we left Christmas at $2.4 [million] in the fund balance for this very reason. We said we don’t know what’s coming up; it’s better safe than sorry.”
“We don’t have it in the fund balance,” Bray responded. “I didn’t realize that I was supposed to set aside that $2.4 [million]. So, I just used the $10 [million] we’re using that we’re going to end with and started with this year, and then I built the budget based around the departmental budgets.”
“And based on those funds, we would have only $2.777 million left in fund balance next year,” Bray said.
“We would have to bite the bullet and reassess. Fortunately for us, we have not done the 2023-’24 budget. So, as long as we wouldn’t have to re-evaluate salaries, we can re-evaluate other things,” Boston said. “You have proposed an almost $5 million maintenance budget. We could reassess that and use part of that, and we would have the money.”
“I think the money is there. We just have to make it be there,” Boston added.
Boston said that she feels the maintenance budget would be the best starting point to carve out a cut for the South renovation, referring to $5 million as an “aggressive” amount.
“Well, some of these items on here are very high-ticket. I mean, the Martin electric alone is $745,000,” Bray said. “Some of the projects are smaller, but they’re what the principals requested on their wish lists, and we try to respect that.”
Safdie asked how long it will take for TISA money to start coming in once the 2023-’24 school year starts in August. Bray responded it likely will come in either September or October.
“It’s one month. We have to have enough money in our till to cover salaries and expenses for that month. Do you see a problem with that?” Safdie asked.
Bray said she does not at this moment. Director of Schools William Stepp added that the district will receive more BEP funds in June.
“One thing to keep in mind, one of the big reasons that the fund balance is going to be where it is at the end of the year is because we’ve had several unfilled positions,” Bray said. “We had originally projected the fund balance at the end of this year to be about $7.6 [million]. Basically, the difference is these unfilled positions, which are positions we still need.”
“But what we have with TISA, hopefully—that would provide us with the necessary funds to fill those positions,” Safdie said.
Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, asked how the board should proceed if they were to accept the $2.2 million bid, since this would impact money that would otherwise be put toward learning, maintenance and school security—the focus of a safety committee meeting held before the special-called meeting.
“We would have to reassess once all the numbers were made. But we don’t have the luxury of having that time. We’ve either got to accept the bid or we don’t,” Boston responded.
“So, we’d be making the commitment to the money now without really knowing how we’re going to work out making sure we’ve got that?” Stout asked.
Boston said she feels the problem is that the board could not possibly pick up the expenditures that ESSER funds gave them the ability to have.
“It would be a pinch. I think we’re going to pinch ourselves,” Boston said. “We’ve got to start somewhere.
“We’re doing the best that we can do, and still taking care of our facilities. And if I have a child that needs braces, and the other one gets flip-flops, I’m sorry. It’s just the way it is,” Boston said. “I think now is the opportunity in which to get this done.”
Safdie moved to accept FTM Contracting’s bid of $2.2 million, and to recommend it to the county finance committee. The board unanimously voted in favor of the motion.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, and Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative, were not present at the meeting and did not vote.
