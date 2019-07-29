Military personnel are invited to attend a special taping of a Songwriting With Soldiers concert Aug. 1 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.
Active-duty and retired military personnel can reserve up to six complimentary tickets with their military ID through WCTE.org. Please use code SWSMIL. Tickets are also available for purchase.
Songwriting With Soldiers is a unique collaborative of professional artists working with returning veterans to salve the wounds of war. The songs are born of hard truths and shared by Public Broadcasting Stations via a national broadcast, digital platforms and local PBS station community engagement.
Songwriting With Soldiers pairs professional songwriters with active-duty and returning veterans. The songwriters mine each individual’s story, utilizing direct words and phrases of their veteran partners, composing songs with input from their soldier co-writers — songs of combat, suicide, resilience, fear, the price of soldiering and the sadness of transitioning out.
Since 2012, the program has shared the stories of servicemen and women — often for the first time — through collaborative writing with highly acclaimed musicians.
The songs for this special will be pulled from the catalogue of compositions gathered over time from the Songwriting With Soldiers program. The songwriters are some of America’s best, and their soldier/collaborators are totally diverse in gender, geographic, ethnic and economic backgrounds.
Tennessee War Memorial Auditorium, 301 6th Ave. North Nashville, is adjacent to the Tennessee State Capitol. It was built in 1925 to memorialize the lives lost in World War. For a time, this 2,000-seat venue was home to the Grand Ole Opry.
WCTE-TV has served the Upper Cumberland for more than 40 years. As the only television station in a 75-mile radius, it serves as a strategic partner in education, health services, government, arts and music. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operated by the Upper Cumberland Broadcast Council and is one of 350 PBS member stations nationwide.
