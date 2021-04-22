Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said an effort to revamp the state’s unemployment program would benefit workers and businesses, but the legislation has stalled in the senate where Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has said the bill needs more work.
“We’re … trying to get people back to work quicker because businesses need workers. There’s jobs out there right now,” Sexton told a group of editors from the Tennessee Press Association last week.
He said the move would allow the state to match its benefits to its unemployment rate and provide more solvency for the state’s unemployment fund. The change could save as much as $27 million a year.
In the Senate, Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, said the bill was a “placeholder” bill and he was not a bill he drafted. He said he never intended to present the bill or add the House amendment.
A spokesman for McNally said the lt. governor intended to work with the bill sponsors to find a “balance of benefits so Tennessee workers have a reasonable safety net as well as an incentive to return to work as soon as possible.”
Sexton said the proposed legislation would establish a sliding scale for how many weeks individuals can collect unemployment depending on the unemployment rate at the time.
The maximum weeks a person could claim benefits would be reduced from 26 weeks currently available to a maximum of 20 weeks.
The number of weeks individuals could receive unemployment payments would be reduced to 12 weeks if the unemployment rate was 5.5% or lower and increase by one week for every .5 of a percentage point increase in unemployment.
“We think it’s better tied to the rate of unemployment,” Sexton said.
“There’s plenty of jobs out there right now. It really doesn’t make sense for 26 weeks of unemployment when you have an economy where you can walk in right now and find a job for $15-$18 an hour.”
The formula would use the state’s average unemployment rate, calculated twice a year.
But as the number of weeks benefits were available were reduced, the benefit payments would also increase by $25. That would increase benefits from $30 to $275 a week maximum benefit to $55-$300 a week.
Maximum unemployment benefits in the U.S. range from a low of $190 in Puerto Rico to $823 for individuals and $1,234 for people with dependents in Massachusetts.
Six other states pay the same or less benefits as Tennessee’s current maximum payment.
About 160,000 Tennesseans were unemployed in February, recent data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows. The state reported a 4.9% unemployment rate, down from the historic high of 14.7% rate recorded in April 2020 as businesses across the state closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cumberland County reported a 6.6% unemployment rate that month, with an estimated 1,509 people out of work. That’s .2 of a percentage point higher than the pre-pandemic rate of February 2020 and down from a high of 12.7% unemployment in April 2020.
The federal government authorized additional unemployment benefits for individuals whose jobs were impacted by the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act will extend the federal pandemic unemployment compensation benefit of $300 per week through Sept. 4, 2021. Individuals must be eligible for regular unemployment or, if that has been exhausted, up to 79 weeks of pandemic unemployment assistance.
Tennessee currently has about 215,000 job openings posted on Jobs4TN.gov, and the virtual American Job Center at www.TNVirtualAJC.com can provide employment assistance services.
