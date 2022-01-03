Tennessee and Cumberland County farmers are reaping benefits of national cost-sharing and incentive programs.
“In Tennessee, we’ve been working really hard to make sure we provide good service to you all,” said Arthur Hawkins, area conservationist with the National Resources Conservation Services for area 3.
For fiscal year 2021, Tennessee received $32 million in funding for conservation projects, $37 million for Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), and $10 million for Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).
EQIP offers financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers and non-industrial forest managers to promote improved water and air quality, conserved ground and surface water, and increased soil health.
The CSP helps producers expand conservation efforts and strengthen their operation through custom designed programs.
The voluntary programs offer cost-sharing to implement conservation best practices, like alternative water sources for livestock or exclusion fencing to protect water sources.
“That’s through hard work and dedication to work through the obstacles and making sure we provide good, quality service,” Hawkins said.
Jim Bledsoe, president of the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts, broke the state funding down to how much has helped Cumberland County agricultural producers.
“I wanted to let you know what your investment was in Cumberland County,” he said.
Cumberland County producers have received $328,000 from the EQIP program, $105,000 in CSP funding, and $38,000 from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
“This all runs through the county soil conservation office,” Bledsoe said. “That’s $471,000. And they say in rural economies, that money gets multiplied seven times — so that’s $3.3 million in economic effect this soil conservation district has in this rural economy.”
The county ranks among the top three counties in the state for funding for high tunnels.
Also known as hoop houses, high tunnels are made of plastic or metal pipe covered with sheeting. They are easy to move to promote year-round vegetable and specialty crop growth, and require no energy to heat like greenhouses. Instead, the high tunnels use natural sunlight to create favorable growing conditions. Cost-share programs with NRCS can cover 75-90% of the cost through the EQIP program.
David “Jake” Watson, acting district conservationist, said the local office has been challenged by the ongoing pandemic, with reduced staffing.
“We’ve not slacked on programs — they’re all still active and available,” Watson said.
A new program he mentioned a new program through the CSP programming. The five-year program requires keeping land in pasture for five years and documenting bushhogging activities, monitoring plant growth and controlling weeds.
“There’s a program out there that pays for that,” Watson said.
Sign ups are due in February.
“If that program doesn’t fit, there’s other programs out there,” he said. “A lot of the things we did this year is access control of sensitive areas, alternative water facilities and native grass planting and short-leaf pine planting.
“Whatever you’re interested in on your farm, we’ve got programs out there. It’s all voluntary so it’s up to you to come see us and talk to us about what you’ve got going and what needs you have.”
Watson also introduced Cody Franklin, who was recently named district conservationist for Cumberland County.
In addition to the various conservation cost-share programs, the NCRS also helps connect producers to specialists in areas of grazing, soil health and high tunnels.
For more on NRCS services in Cumberland County, contact the Crossville field office at 314 Old Jamestown Hwy. at 931-484-5442.
The Farm Service Agency also offers financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers. Contact them at 931-484-6520, email maria.turner@usda.gov or visit the office at 314 Old Jamestown Hwy.
