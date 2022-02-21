Expecting to receive more rainfall this week than received during the first 20 days of February. It appears that 2 to 4 inches is possible by Friday.
How heavy the rainfall is in the area will depend on the exact track the low pressure system takes but it does appear that it will move over the state of Tennessee. Updates will be issued as the week progresses.
Colder weather will move back in from Friday through Sunday and a little rain or snow may be possible over the weekend.
The seventh anniversary of the worst natural disaster for Cumberland County occurred on Feb. 20, 2015, when a devastating ice storm brought over 1 inch of ice and wind gusts to 50 miles an hour.
Over 700 power poles were downed and knocked out power for up to a month in parts of Cumberland and Fentress counties. That is the most memorable local weather event of my weather career.
On Feb. 29, 2012, an EF2 tornado destroyed several homes and killed two people in the Rinnie community of northern Cumberland County. The tornado was 1,000 yards wide and stayed on the ground for 13 miles.
