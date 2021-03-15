The Crossville Police Department will be conducting sobriety checkpoints on March 17 beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing through 8 p.m.
During this time period, the sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in the areas of Lantana Rd., Peavine Rd., Genesis Rd. and U.S. Hwy. 127, in an effort to put an end to impaired driving. Please use caution when driving in these areas. Do not approach checkpoints with your high-beam headlights on, and always slow down when approaching the checkpoint areas. Please help keep the roadways safe for everyone: buckle up and don’t drink and drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.