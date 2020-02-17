Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies made two more arrest cases for possession of methamphetamine, one during a traffic stop and the other while checking a complaint about suspected drug trafficking.
Both incidents occurred on Feb. 2, according to reports.
Brandon Ray Cassidy, 25, 125 Cassidy Lane, and Heather Willett, no age available, believed to live at the same address, were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and placed under $2,500 bond.
In a separate case, Adam Nicholas Collins, 35, 308 Rugby Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
In the first case, deputies were dispatched to Cassidy Lane on a complaint about traffic in the neighborhood, the behavior of those visiting a residence and about a weapon being discharged.
Deputy Norman Seiber wrote in his report that when he arrived on the scene, around 9 p.m., he made contact with a man and woman and told the couple why deputies were at the residence.
Permission to search the residence was asked for and granted, and inside one of the bedrooms was found a black container with a crystal substance in several clear wrappings. In another dresser, another container of clear bags with a clear substance was recovered. A search of a vehicle parked at the residence yielded a small amount of the packaged substance, Seiber wrote.
Cassidy and Willett were taken into custody and booked at the Justice Center where they were given dates to appear in General Sessions Court.
In the second incident, K-9 Deputy Ryan Ashburn wrote that he was traveling on Peavine Rd. when he observed a vehicle traveling in a non-travel lane of the road used to access a service station. The vehicle turned onto E. First St. and then into a convenience store parking lot.
Ashburn said he recognized the driver as Collins and had knowledge Collins did not have a valid driver’s license so he stopped his patrol car behind Collins’ vehicle and made contact with the driver.
Ashburn wrote the suspect became confrontational during the encounter and started cursing the officer while allegedly trying to walk away. Crossville Police Lt. Dustin Lester arrived on the scene and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Officers recovered several empty clear bags and some with a residue they identified as methamphetamine. Officers said they also recovered syringes in the console and eyeglass compartment of the vehicle, along with a digital scale and about .2 grams of methamphetamine.
Adams was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked, placed under $6,000 bond and was given a court date in General Sessions Court.
