The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the apparent shooting death of a Cumberland County man.
Austin Shane Lewis, 30, of Neverfail Rd. in western Cumberland County, was found inside his home Thursday night.
A press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to the residence at 436 Neverfail Rd. to conduct a welfare check on Lewis. The welfare check was requested when the reporting individuals were unable to make contact with Lewis for a period of time.
Deputies found the front door of the residence standing open. As they entered the structure, they found Lewis dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
“It is early into the investigation and little information can be released at this time,” the press release states.
Lewis’ body will be sent to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.
The homicide investigation is active and ongoing.
