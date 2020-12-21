Cumberland Countians are likely to see rain turning to snow during Christmas Eve and then the coldest weather thus far will be moving in for Christmas Day.
Of course, a lot can change this far ahead of time, so keep up with the latest forecast.
I would not be surprised to see some snow on the ground by Christmas morning.
High temperatures on Friday will be lucky to get out of the 20s and dropping into the teens at night.
Cumberland Countians will enjoy some sunshine and temperatures above 50 degrees for the early and mid-part of the week before that big cold front arrives on Thursday.
Another big weather system is already in sight around New Year’s Day, so weather is getting exciting with lots to talk about.
The biggest snow on record for Christmas in this area is 7 inches in 1969. It was a heavy, wet snow clinging to the trees and was beautiful.
Christmas 1983 was bitterly cold as temperatures dropped to 7 degrees below zero.
On the flip side, just five years ago, on Christmas 2015, the temperature climbed to 68 degrees.
Winter arrived at 4:02 a.m. Monday. And right on schedule, it looks like Mother Nature is going to start providing us some winter weather.
I wish my readers a Merry Christmas.
Readers with weather questions can email me at weather1@charter.net.
