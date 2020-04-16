Sidewalk repairs at Stone Memorial High School to meet accessibility guidelines came in under budget,
The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the $102,712 bid submitted by Stubbs Construction Services LLC of Crossville during a meeting of the board conducted via video conference April 2.
"It came in well under budget," said Director of Schools Janet Graham. "That will take care of any fees we may have on top of construction costs."
The school system had budgeted $150,000 for the work. The Office of Civil Rights audited the school about two years ago and determined the sidewalks did not meet accessibility requirements. The pavement sloped up to the concrete, but the audit determined the sidewalks should have ramps instead.
Initial estimates for the work exceeded $250,000.
Graham said the Cumberland County Finance Committee had also approved the bid via an email vote earlier in the week.
"We're hoping they can start that work right away while there are no students there," Graham said.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, moved to approve the bid, supported by Anita Hale, 4th District representative. The motion was unanimously approved.
The board also approved the school calendar for the 2021-'22 school year.
The school year begins with an abbreviated first day on Aug. 2 and the first day for students Aug. 4. The calendar includes a week off for fall break Oct. 11-16, and a week for spring break March 21-25. Winter break begins with early dismissal Dec. 17 and students returning Jan. 5.
Under the calendar, school will dismiss May 25, 2022.
The calendar was approved unanimously following a motion by Jim Inman, 1st District representative, and supported by Tom Netherton, 6th District representative.
In other business, the board approved the following items unanimously:
• textbooks for English and language arts in grades 6-12, criminal justice and culinary arts
• agreement with Avalon Center to provide the Life of Point curriculum in the school system
• volunteers at Crab Orchard Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary, SMHS, Stone Elementary and middle school volunteers
• school-wide fundraisers for North Cumberland Elementary and Stone Elementary
• disposal of surplus property at central services, North Cumberland Elementary, federal programs and Cumberland County High School
