After the staged car wreck scene at Stone Memorial High School’s annual mock DUI April 14, students were also given a grim reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving from Cleveland, TN, resident Kim Ledford—a mother who lost her only child due to a drunk driver’s mistakes 13 years ago.
“I had to bury my child because of someone else’s choice,” Kim said. “On Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, we have to go to the cemetery because of someone else’s choice. I’ll never see Dustin walk his bride down the aisle—I’ll never see our grandchildren, because of someone else’s choice.”
Dustin Ledford was only 24 years old when he was killed in a head-on collision on the highway.
Kim and her husband, Danny, were in Calhoun, GA to visit friends for Danny’s birthday on the evening of July 9, and Dustin stayed behind in Cleveland.
Shortly before midnight, Dustin called his girlfriend, Lindsay, to tell her he was coming over. Lindsay asked him to stop at the store for eggs and bacon. A security camera later showed Dustin leaving Walmart, at 12:03 a.m.
“That’s very hard to watch, because that was the last five minutes of his life—and he didn’t have a clue,” Kim said.
Dustin was unaware that a 2002 Ford Taurus was driving on the wrong side of the highway, on a straight path to where his 1990 Toyota Camry would be found.
Kim’s loss was especially difficult, because her path to motherhood was not an easy one in the first place—starting with her first pregnancy at the age of 17. When her doctor informed her she was pregnant, Kim and her mother made the difficult decision to put the baby up for adoption.
When she married Danny several years later, Kim wanted to try for a baby, but went a decade without being able to get pregnant. After visiting a doctor in Chattanooga, she had to have a complete hysterectomy.
“I was pretty mad at God, because I thought, ‘All I want to do was be a mama, and I’ve given the only baby I’ll ever have to somebody else, and I’m not going to have that opportunity,’’ Kim said. “But God had different plans for us.”
Kim then detailed to the students how she was able to eventually adopt Dustin from a girl who was pregnant at the same age Ledford had been in her first pregnancy.
“I remember when they came out of the delivery room with him, and put him in my arms. I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘Oh, my word, I’ve just become a mama to Quasimodo,’” Kim laughed. “He’s the ugliest baby I have ever seen.”
“It didn’t take him long—at about 3 months old, he started getting cute,” she added.
Kim also told a few short stories about Dustin’s life, including the games she would play with him as a toddler, his love of baseball and basketball throughout his high school years and thoughtful gifts he gave her on Mother’s Day.
“I could stand here and tell you stories about him all day long, but I’ll get to the reason we’re here,” Ledford said. “And this is the hard part.”
On the night of July 9, several calls to the police department indicated that a car was driving on the wrong side of the highway. Officers had not yet located the car, and the driver of the car collided head-on with Dustin’s car. The impact caused the engine of the Camry to push through the dashboard and rupture his aorta, and Dustin died about an hour after the crash happened.
Around 1:30 in the morning, Lindsay called Kim, because she was worried that Dustin hadn’t arrived, and said she thinks Dustin must have been in a wreck. Immediately, she and Danny headed up the interstate, an hour and 15 minutes from their town.
Kim called the hospital and the local police repeatedly, but was unable to get more information as her son was being treated.
Then, the officer she had spoken with called her back.
“I’m sorry to tell you, but your son has succumbed to his injuries in an automobile crash.”
“I think my heart already knew it, but my head just didn’t want to believe it,” Kim said. “I felt emptiness in my heart, even before he told me that.”
The driver who collided with Dustin’s car was on methamphetamine and had a blood alcohol level of .24—three times the legal limit in Tennessee. Kim added that she personally believes .01 should be the limit, because “you never know what alcohol’s going to do to you.”
The drunk driver was sentenced to eight years for killing Dustin in the crash, and an additional two for leaving two infants home alone. After six years, she was let out of prison, but was then arrested for another DUI.
“I hope you all remember my words, and remember Dustin,” Kim told the students as she ended her story.
