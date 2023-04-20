Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL AREAS OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 023, 024, 025, 026, 027, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 075, 076, 077, 078, 079, 080, 093, 094, 095, 096, AND 097... The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 005 Stewart, 006 Montgomery, 007 Robertson, 008 Sumner, 009 Macon, 010 Clay, 011 Pickett, 023 Houston, 024 Humphreys, 025 Dickson, 026 Cheatham, 027 Davidson, 028 Wilson, 029 Trousdale, 030 Smith, 031 Jackson, 032 Putnam, 033 Overton, 034 Fentress, 056 Perry, 057 Hickman, 058 Lewis, 059 Williamson, 060 Maury, 061 Marshall, 062 Rutherford, 063 Cannon, 064 De Kalb, 065 White, 066 Cumberland, 075 Bedford, 076 Moore, 077 Coffee, 078 Warren, 079 Grundy, 080 Van Buren, 093 Wayne, 094 Lawrence, 095 Giles, 096 Lincoln and 097 Franklin. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South 14 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&