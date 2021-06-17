Work can proceed on a remodel of the field house at Stone Memorial High School following approval by the Cumberland County Board of Education May 27.
The athletic department has proposed converting part of the field house into an indoor practice facility with an expanded turf-field practice area. The practice facility will serve all outdoor sports, school officials have said.
“There are a $100,000 of donated time and workmanship that will do this,” Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, told the board. “I think the only cost was to make sure the doors met state fire code. That has been budgeted for. We’re ready to vote on it.”
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, said, “I want to commend the boosters and the coach and everyone who worked so hard to go out and get donations to help with this. I know some of them personally, and I know they have worked hard.”
The project calls for removing a dividing wall between the existing weight room and the visiting team locker rooms and removing shower stalls in a previously repurposed shower room.
The estimated cost of the project is $18,272, paid for by the SMHS Football Booster Club. John H. Eldridge III, a graduate of Cumberland County High School, with E3 Construction Services of Nashville, and PlayRite LLC provided proposals on the construction and turf costs.
The project has been reviewed by an engineer and the state fire marshal. That added an additional cost of $7,000 to $8,000 for installation of panic bars on doors.
Visiting football teams will use the baseball team locker rooms.
Other items approved by the board include:
•Volunteers for Cumberland County High school
•Disposal of surplus property at Stone Memorial High School, Martin Elementary, North Cumberland Elementary, Pine View Elementary, General Education, Career and Technical Education, Special Education
•Schoolwide fundraiser at Homestead Elementary in August, with proceeds going to technology repairs and upgrades, updates and repairs to playgrounds, or development of outside learning areas
•Contract with Herff Jones to provide senior products and class rings at CCHS for the 2021-’22 school year
•Contract with Smilepix for photography and yearbook services at Homestead Elementary and Brown Elementary for the 2021-’22 school year
•Contract with Smilestone Photographers of Murfreesboro for photography services at CCHS for the 2021-’22 school year
•Overnight field trip for the CCHS girls’ basketball team June 22-24 to participate in summer camp games in Murfreesboro and a Dec. 27-31 trip to Greenville, TN, to play in a nationally ranked holiday tournament
•Overnight trip for the CCHS girls’ soccer team to Gatlingburg Aug. 20-21 to participate in the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament
•Overnight trip for the CCHS boys’ soccer team to Murfreesboro May 24 for the TSSAA state tournament
•Overnight trip for CCHS cheerleaders to attend UCA Cheer Camp in Gatlinburg July 11-14
•Contract with District Solutions LLC for the school bus advertising program for the 2021-’22 school year
•Memorandum of understanding with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department for the continuation of the School Resource Officer program in county schools
•Contract with Stellar Therapy Services LLC to provide billing and administrative services for healthcare services provided to students who are enrolled in TennCare
