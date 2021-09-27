Stone Memorial High School crowned their 2021 homecoming king and queen Friday night at halftime of the York Institute football game. Amaja Bowman and Dylan Whittenburg took home the queen and king crowns, respectively.
SMHS crowns Homecoming royalty
- Kirk Carter
