It may be summer, but several Cumberland County schools are buzzing with activity this month.
“It’s been a good program,” said Stephanie Barnes, chief academic officer for the school system. “I pull up to the schools with supplies, and everyone just has big smiles on their faces.”
There are 552 students participating in summer learning camps and summer bridge camps in grades 1-8. Enrollment was open to students in all schools, with Martin, Brown, Crab Orchard, and Stone elementary schools hosting programs.
“The kids love the day,” said Christie VanWinkle, principal at Martin Elementary. “It is making a difference. The kids are enjoying the lessons. They’re having as much fun in reading and math as they are in STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math) and PE.”
The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in January requiring school systems across the state to offer summer programs to help address student learning loss from the pandemic. Schools across the state closed in March 2020, ending that school year early. This past school year, some systems had remote learning, though Cumberland County offered in-person much of the year, with an option for students to attend virtually.
The state is requiring summer learning camps with instruction in math and reading and summer learning STREAM camps in summer 2021 and 2022.
Beginning in summer 2023, schools will offer learning loss bridge camps for grades 4-8.
The state provided funding for the summer programs, with $849,496.38 to pay personnel and buy supplies and materials. Another grant provided $141,913.27 to pay for student transportation to and from the summer learning programs.
The school nutrition program is also providing students free breakfast, lunch and a snack each day.
Jeff Smith, fifth-grade teacher, said the small class size — about 10 students — has been helpful in working with students individually to improve their skills.
“And it’s a different atmosphere,” he said. “It’s Monday and everybody is here and excited.”
VanWinkle said the small class size made it easier to work with students in small groups of three or four and focus on specific skills gaps.
“And that’s more attainable than working with a class of 30 students,” she said.
In addition to helping students grow academically, Smith said he sees connections forming that will follow the students to high schools. Programs were arranged with schools that feed into the same high school attending together — with students from Pleasant Hill attending Martin; students from South going to Brown Elementary; students from North Cumberland attending the Stone Elementary program; and Pine View and Homestead attending Crab Orchard.
There are also teachers from all schools in the classrooms, also building connections with their colleagues across the county.
“It’s creating a true sense of community,” Smith said.
Instructional coaches for the school system helped find resources for teachers to use in the summer programs.
“They are supporting what the teachers are doing,” said Director of Schools Ina Maxwell, who smiled as she heard the laughter of children echoing through the halls.
Barnes added, “And the coaches are still reaching out. This offers a great opportunity for the teachers and coaches to talk.”
Reading lessons are still based in the school system’s Core Knowledge Language Arts curriculum, but the coaches are looking at supplemental supplies that can be incorporated next year.
Math teachers are making use of the Math For Love program, which uses hands-on activities, games and problem-solving tasks to make learning math fun.
Teachers have extra tools to help them, as well. In math, teachers have squares that help students visualize math programs. The game Prime Climb encourages students to complete math problems in their heads and practice higher-order thinking.
“Eighth-grade students are asking to play this game,” VanWinkle said.
State legislation did not address the learning loss rising ninth-grade students may have suffered during the pandemic and extended school closures. The school system used a portion of federal COVID-19 relief funds to offer a summer program to help incoming high school students work on skills they’ll need when they begin their high school math and language arts classes in the fall.
The summer learning programs are held Monday-Thursday and will conclude June 24.
