With the changes COVID-19 are causing, Crossville-area businesses are adapting to new regulations designed to keep customers safe and slow the virus’ spread.
Restaurants are able to offer take-out and drive-thru orders, but they’re not the only establishments adapting to unprecedented times.
From yoga studios to optometrists, Crossville’s businesses are getting creative.
“This quarantine has definitely hit CatFit Yoga hard,” said owner Cathleen Kahn. “We are not able to have classes in the studio, but we have moved to virtual classes on Facebook. It has been successful [but] our people miss the personal connection. Hopefully, this won’t last for a long, and we do have a few other things planned to try and tide people over.”
Yoga studios like CatFit and Ms. Cam’s Studio are switching to online classes to stay engaged with their clientele.
“I am posting instructional videos for all my classes so my students can continue their dance training,” said Cam Hill, owner of Ms. Cam’s. “I am also going live on my faith-based fitness classes for adults. I am using Facebook to post dance photos and bits of dance info.”
Hill has another goal that she hopes will help class members feel more connected in this time of isolation.
“I plan on posting studio photos from the last few months so my students can see photos of their friends,” she said. “All of this is complimentary, as I want my studio family and our community to continue to experience the joy of dance. I am blessed to be able to do so..... but so difficult as I miss my kids like crazy.”
Hospitals and family doctors aren’t alone in facing the challenges of the pandemic. Other medical professionals are affected, but in different ways.
Eye Centers of Tennessee has closed five of its seven offices. The Crossville and Cookeville offices are open on a restricted basis for only urgent and emergency cases. Patients stay in their car until called in, and they are not permitted to bring in anyone with them.
"We're getting people in and taking care of them and then getting them out," Dr. Larry Patterson said. "We hope in 2-3 weeks we start seeing people who need to come in but are not urgent.”
Staff members are working on a volunteer basis, and the company continues to pay staff at this time.
Anyone with decreased vision, pain or redness could need to see an eye doctor, Patterson said.
"The last thing we need to do is overflow the ERs with eye patients when we can take care of them," he added.
Beltone announced it now offers real-time video hearing care appointments from more than 1,500 Beltone Hearing Centers in North America, including the Crossville office on West Ave.
The move reduces the need for in-office visits at a time when older, more vulnerable populations are advised to stay at home.
“We are fully committed to helping our patients through this difficult time and have accelerated the launch of this service to do exactly that,” said Beltone President Monte Dillow.
“Remote Care Live becomes even more important as patient access to in-person hearing care is limited as communities across the country implement various stay-home policies to help minimize COVID-19 spread,” he added.
Social Brew and Chestnut Hill Winery are offering curbside pickup of beer and wine, respectively. Customers are urged to call ahead at Social Brew at 931-456-2739 and shop online at www.chestnuthillwinery.com for wine at Chestnut Hill.
“I only have two employees, and both of them are at home,” said Matt Miller, owner of Social Brew. “We are opening up a couple days per week to allow people to fill their growlers. We’re doing that until we get the okay to open full-steam.”
Like many other Crossville businesses, the spring season is vital to Social Brew.
“The spring makes up almost 30% of our yearly gross, with Fridays at the Crossroads and when the weather changes, people get out more,” Miller added. “It’ll take a pretty good part off our overall sales out.”
