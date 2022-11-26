Crossville Mayor James Mayberry presents Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley with a proclamation recognizing Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday. The proclamation noted the contributions of small businesses to the local economy. Nationally, small businesses — defined as businesses with 250 or fewer employees — make up 99.7% of firms with paid employees. Small businesses create 62% of the net new jobs created since 1995. These businesses also employ 46.8% of private sector employees in the country. Individuals are encouraged to seek out small, locally owned businesses on Nov. 26 as they do their holiday shopping. The Chamber is also sponsoring gift card giveaways Saturday as part of the Shop Small Saturday. Individuals can register at participating small business. See their Facebook page for more information.
