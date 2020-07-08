Investigators may never learn the identity of the person whose skull and bone fragments were found in a backyard fire pit. Nor will investigators ever know what a Michigan man was thinking when he shot a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy.
Mark Alan Eberly, 57, described as homeless and living in a tent near Fairfield Glade, shot Deputy Tim Tutor during a June 27 traffic stop on Chestnut Hill Rd.
Tutor, wounded in the upper right chest, was knocked down. He was able to get back on his feet and return gunfire, with one bullet striking Eberly in the back of the head.
Eberly, who was attempting to drive away from the scene, slumped forward. His vehicle struck a guardrail and came to rest in the roadway.
An autopsy will determine if Eberly was killed instantly. Tutor was released from The University of Tennessee Medical Center at Knoxville and continues to recover. He has not returned to work.
A bulletproof vest is being credited with preventing Tutor from suffering worse injury.
In Michigan Monday night, the discovery of a human skull and bone fragments in a backyard fire pit was made at Eberly’s home that he recently sold.
Michigan investigators have an idea whose skull was discovered by the new property owner. A woman who reportedly was involved in a relationship with Eberly and living with him in the Trenton, MI, area prior to the house sale has not been located.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said his department was notified Monday night that the girlfriend has not been seen in a couple of weeks. She has not been reported missing in Michigan or Tennessee. Her identity has not been made public.
Cox said his department has not taken any missing person reports that might be related to the ongoing investigation. He added investigators have not established a connection with the skull discovery and Cumberland County,
“We did hear of a report of a woman telling family and/or friends she was leaving Cumberland County and never coming back. I understand no one has heard from her since, but we have no reason at this time to think she is tied to this,” Cox said.
The sheriff did say that after the shooting here, he received a call from a South Carolina man who had served in the Marines with Eberly. The former Marine described Eberly as a real nice guy but quick to anger. Cox quoted the man as stating Eberly did suffer from some sort of mental illness.
Neighbors in Michigan who were interviewed by Detroit TV reporters said they were shocked at the series of events. They described the area where Eberly lived as a “real quiet neighborhood” where children were allowed free play.
One neighbor said Eberly sold the home “to get a new start” after both of his elderly parents passed away. His parents had established a trust fund to help take care of him financially after their passing.
According to Eberly’s Facebook account, he grew up in Trenton, MI, and returned there after serving in the military. He listed a culinary school through Kaplan University and criminal justice classes.
Friends posting after his death reported that Eberly had sought mental help from the Veterans Administration but had been turned away because of “paper work.”
In addition to cooking, Eberly’s interests included photography and music. Photos on his Facebook account included photos of scenery, musical instruments, weapons and pro-right politics.
One photo shows a business card for “Marks Landscaping,” a business that Eberly apparently was operating in 2018. The sale of his home in Michigan was concluded in May.
One picture drew the attention of a Fairfield Glade Police officer. The officer recognized a teepee pictured in the background of a selfie.
“We encountered Eberly on May 27 on one of our undeveloped areas close to Winchester Dr. (not far from the shooting scene),” Fairfield Glade Police Chief Mike Williams confirmed.
“He was advised he was trespassing and told to move from the property. He was alone at the time. Coincidentally, this was the same day he had posted pictures on Facebook which we recognized as one of our undeveloped properties. The Facebook picture wasn’t discovered until after the shooting.”
Authorities searched that tent site following the shooting but found only men’s clothing, Cox said.
“There was nothing there that would help us in either investigation,” he added.
Cumberland County investigators this week also searched a second campsite on Renegade Mountain that may have been tied to Eberly. There is no information on what was found at that site.
Sheriff’s deputies were unaware of Elberly living in the county until June 19, when a deputy was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputy Nathan Lewis found Eberly behind the wheel and took him to jail, charging him with resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license.
He remained in jail until his June 25 appearance in General Sessions Court, where he pleaded guilty to no driver’s license. He was fined $50, ordered to pay court costs and was placed on probation for 30 days. The resisting charge was dropped.
Eberly thanked corrections officers for treating him kindly during his incarceration. Two days later, he was dead after shooting Tutor as the deputy approached his pickup truck.
Tutor, who did not know Eberly, had been dispatched to Chestnut Hill Rd. on a report of a motorist driving erratically.
Tutor told Cox there was no warning and that the shooting happened so fast he had no time to take a defensive position.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took over the shooting probe, and the TBI and sheriff’s office are working with Michigan investigators.
On his Facebook account, Eberly described himself as "a wanderer on the face of this earth" on one of his profile pages.
For the intro on another page, he wrote, "It's all in God's hands.”
