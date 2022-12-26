Local law enforcement and emergency responders remain on the scene Monday morning at a house fire that claimed the lives of six people.
According to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the Cumberland County Fire Department was called to a house fire at the 4300 block of Plateau Rd. in northern Cumberland County Monday morning in the early morning hours. They found the home fully involved.
At this time, it is believed that four adults and two children died in the fire. Names are being withheld pending identification of the victims and notification of the family. No foul play is suspected.
The Cumberland County Fire Department, Cumberland County Rescue Squad and Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency responded to the fire call. Agencies responding to the investigation include the Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
This is a developing story.
