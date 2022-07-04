If the number of city planning agenda items and building plans are any indication of an upturn in the economy, Crossville will be a beehive of activity for the next couple of months.
Hwy. 55 burger restaurant opened earlier this year. The mega traveling stop on Genesis Rd., south of I-40, known as Buc-ee’s throughout the South, opened June 27 and work is already underway for a Chick-Fil-A on N. Main St. in the area of the Old Jamestown Hwy. intersection.
Last week Crossville Regional Planning Commission members were presented with site plans for a car wash, EV charging station and new garage for East Tennessee Ford.
The new garage for East Tennessee Ford is to be located behind the existing location of the dealership off N. Main St. and will be built between Dunn Ave. and Old Jamestown Hwy. With existing water and sewer lines already in place, the review of the site plan called for no additional action.
The Wash N Roll Car Wash will be located off West Ave. beside Sherwin Williams and in front of Food City. A TDOT driveway permit will be required for an entrance off West Ave. and the exit will be through the Food City parking lot exit onto Miller Ave. Approval was granted pending a letter of agreement for easement between Food City and the new car wash.
Site plan for a two-station EV charging station at Comfort Suites off Peavine Rd. was granted. The plan is similar to one granted earlier this spring for a site north of I-40.
In other business, the planning commission took the following actions:
•APPROVED a financial guarantee extension for The Gardens Phase 8 Plat 3 to cover the costs of installing a cul-de-sac as required by regulations. The letter of credit was set to expire June 17 and the new letter reflects in the amount of $7,424 reflects a ten percent increase.
•APPROVED on recommendation of city staff release of a letter of credit for improvements completed and inspected on Sky View Meadow Rd. Those improvements included completion of rock shoulders and extension of the cul-de-sac width. A speed limit of 15 mph is recommended to city council for approval.
•APPROVED pending corrections on the document to be recorded final plat for the Sparta Dr. subdivision being developed by Bruce Cannon. Approval includes a required financial guarantee in the amount of $26,500 which represents cost of a sewer line installation.
•APPROVED site plan for First St. Estates, a cluster housing development located near the intersection with Hyder Ridge Rd. The development calls for 13 duplex rental structures (26 housing units) with water and sewer already in place. A new fire hydrant will have to be installed. A variance on the sidewalk requirement is being sought from council because there are no other sidewalks in the area.
•APPROVED staff reports as follows: in-house plats in progress, Grassland Edition, a simple two-lot subdivision near Dogwood Ave.; Peavine Division, a two-lot subdivision along Peavine Rd.; and Greenbriar Division, a two-lot resubdivision. In-house completed plats: Dean Dairy, a simple two-lot subdivision on Stout Dr.; Port Haven, combining two lots into one along Hwy. 70 W; and Chick-Fil-A, a combining of two lots into one on N. Main St.
Regular plats completed are a simple two-lot subdivision with variance and Sky View Meadow Phase 2 off Sparta Dr.
From July 1, 2021, to June 10, 2022, there have been 52 planning items reviewed, 24 preliminary lots; 140 final lots; 97 new lots created; $4,550 in fees collected; 145,267 acres subdivided; 2,203 feet of new roads; 2,262 feet of new water lines; and 4,123 feet of new sewer lines.
