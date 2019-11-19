One of the men transported from the site of a shooting in northern Cumberland County to a regional trauma center Sunday morning has died from his injuries.
Travis Allen Sinard, 39, of Hood Dr. died Monday. According to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Sinard remained on life support Monday pending organ donation procedures.
An obituary for Sinard is published with this edition of the Chronicle.
Jude Rod Pennington, 41, of Ryan Rd. was also transported from the scene to a trauma center for treatment of gunshot wounds and was released.
Deputies were called to Colby Circle in Ashmore Estates Sunday at 4:48 a.m. following a report from Cynthia Pennington that her ex-husband was ramming her vehicle in his Dodge pickup truck.
As Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner arrived, he was waved down by Pennington in the truck, who said he had been shot, with wounds in the right shoulder, hand and upper thigh.
Officers reported they applied tourniquets and began treating Pennington.
Turner then went to the Colby Circle residence and found Sinard in the front yard with a woman sitting beside him. He had been shot in the right side of the head and in the hand.
The woman was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, CCSO and 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed as of press time. It is believed evidence will be presented to a future session of the grand jury.
