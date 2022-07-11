A Cumberland County woman is the subject of a TBI Silver Alert after her boyfriend reported her missing last week.
The woman’s medical condition has caused the friend and authorities concern over her disappearance.
Sue Ellen Corley, 71, Grandview Rd. which is located on the Cumberland/Rhea county line, was reported missing by her boyfriend, Russell Markswith, also of the Grandview community, on July 5 around 11 a.m., according to a sheriff’s department report.
Shortly after, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a TNSilverAlert in hopes someone would report seeing her or knowing her whereabouts since July 5.
The TBI alert states Corley has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely on her own.
The boyfriend told the sheriff’s office his concern stemmed from her not being able to get the medicine she needs because of insurance changes.
The friend said he left for work around 8 a.m. June 30 and that Corley told him she was going to go shopping. She has not been seen by Markswith since. He told the sheriff’s office that a few months earlier Corley had left to do laundry and called later that night, confused as to where she was.
She was found in Oak Ridge.
It was reported that the missing woman’s debit card was last used at a market in Clarkrange.
It is believed Corley left home in a brown 2014 Jeep Compass with Tennessee license plate S6584F.
Corley is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Anyone seeing Corley or with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at 484-6176 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
