Non-certified employees of the Cumberland County School System will have the opportunity to participate in a sick leave bank following approval of the program at the Feb. 25 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
“It is voluntary. It is an option. It’s something out there if they would like to have something like an insurance policy,” said Tony Brock, 5th District representative.
A sick leave bank allows employees to pool their sick leave time in a bank. When members are unable to work and have exhausted their accrued sick leave, they can apply for additional sick leave from the bank. Participation would be voluntary.
Brock noted teachers have long had a sick leave bank.
“It’s something many teachers have found beneficial. I thought it would be wonderful to offer the same opportunity to non-certified personnel,” he said.
Brock thanked Kim Bray, human resources supervisor, for assistance in developing the sick leave bank proposal and for volunteering to track participation and sick leave time.
The new sick leave bank would be separate from the certified personnel sick leave bank. At least 20 employees must participate to establish the program. Members would have two days of sick leave deducted from their accumulated sick leave time.
The bank will be administered by a five-person committee to include one member of the board of education, two members from the non-certified staff, the school nurse coordinator or designee and the director of schools.
Members can apply for time from the bank after they have exhausted their sick leave, vacation time and personal leave. They must have an accident or illness that would require an unpaid absence of at least 10 consecutive days. This requirement can be waived by the committee if the employee is taking chemo or radiation therapy.
Leave grants may not exceed 20 consecutive days, with a maximum of 60 days in a fiscal year and 90 days for the same illness or accident.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said, “I want to make sure everybody understands — this is a completely separate entity from the certified. There are going to be two completely separate entities. They’ll have their own board. They’ll do their own meetings.”
Brock moved to approve the guidelines for a non-certified sick leave bank, supported by Anita Hale, 4th District representative.
Chris King, 6th District representative, asked if there should be a policy developed for the sick leave bank. Brock said the policy committee would consider a policy to go along with the sick leave bank when it met March 4.
However, state law allows for both certified and non-certified sick leave banks.
Brock said the certified sick leave bank first evolved through an agreement with the Cumberland County Education Association, though it is not included in the most recent memorandum of understanding between the teachers and administration.
“We could certainly go with a policy. It’s never been needed,” Brock said.
King said a policy provided additional protection. Policies require two readings by the board to approve.
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said the matter is covered in state law.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, said a policy could state a sick leave bank was available and voluntary, and the administration would be tasked with developing the procedures in addition with the proposal Brock presented to the board.
The motion was unanimously approved. Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, did not attend the meeting.
Brock also recommended a change to the existing certified personnel sick leave committee, to reduce the number of board of education representatives on the committee from two to one.
“If you have two school board members on a committee, you must open it to the media and to the public,” Brock said. “This committee would be discussing possibly and very likely some very personal matters.”
Instead, he proposed assigning the school nurse coordinator to the committee.
“There could be some discussion of medical conditions that they could offer their professional insight to,” he said.
Brock said he discussed the proposed change with Julia Timson, who represents the Cumberland County Education Association, and Marsha Polson, who is the school nurse coordinator.
“Nothing else is changing except the committee who would meet,” Brock said.
Brock’s motion was supported by Safdie and unanimously approved by the board.
In other action, the board approved the following policy changes on second and final reading:
•Charter School Applications, policy 1.901
•Textbook Selection, Distribution and Care, policy 4.401
•Interrogations and Searches, policy 6.303
•Physical Examinations and Immunizations, policy 6.303
•Medicines, policy 6.405
•Special Education Students, policy 6.500
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, objected to the interrogations and searches policy, which states students can be disciplined if they answer questions by school personnel “falsely, evasively or refusing to answer a question.”
“I don’t feel comfortable disciplining their child who possibly does not want to tattle on another child,” Boston said. “I just wanted to vote separately on it.
“I get the lawmakers intention. I still just don’t feel comfortable doing that.”
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said he understood Boston’s concerns, but said the policy was consistent with other policies. For example, discipline policies include cheating, lying and failure to carry out directions.
“I understand where Ms. Boston is coming from having practiced law for 20 years myself,” Patton said. “In criminal defense work, the idea that you can force someone to say something is foreign to me … but it’s a little bit different in a school setting. If that school is facing law enforcement, it’s a different thing.
“In a school setting, you’ve got to be able to maintain control.”
Stace Karge, 9th District, said the policy said administrators “may” discipline students who do not answer questions.
Boston said, “I understand, and I get it.”
The section under discussion was not part of the proposed policy changes, which shortened the policy significantly and changed some wording, such as “police department” to “law enforcement.” It also removed detailed sections relating to searches, stating that the director of schools will develop procedures for searching students, lockers, vehicles and containers as provided in state law.
The policy was approved with Boston voting no.
