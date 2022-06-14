Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Plateau Brass Concert scheduled for Wednesday, June 15 has been canceled.
June is Pride Month and the Library will have a display provided by the Upper Cumberland Diversity Group honoring this month in the cases as you enter the Library at the main entrance. In addition, there is a selection of books pertaining to this subject near the Circulation Desk.
Great New Books
The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand. Hilderbrand’s latest takes a satisfying look behind the scenes of a luxury Nantucket hotel. London-based billionaire Xavier Darling buys and lavishly renovates the long-derelict Hotel Nantucket, hoping to win the coveted “Five Keys” rating from an Instagram travel influencer. When he needs a local general manager, he hires Lizbet Keaton, who doesn’t have hotel experience but previously ran a successful restaurant for 15 years, until she was betrayed by her business partner boyfriend. Staff shortages at the Hotel Nantucket (perhaps an oblique reference to COVID-era labor shortages) drive Lizbet to hire a raft of similarly inexperienced workers--disparate characters with slowly revealed backstories and secrets. The hotel turns out to be haunted by the ghost of a young chambermaid who was murdered there a hundred years earlier; to end the haunting, the hotel staff will have to help the ghost get closure. Beyond the intrigue, readers will learn something of the way a luxury hotel runs, including the long hours and dedication of the staff.
A Way Out Of No Way: A Memoir of Truth, Transformation, and the New American Story by Raphael G. Warnock. Senator Reverend Warnock made history in 2020 when he won a run-off election that flipped control of the Senate, becoming the first Black senator from Georgia, only the 11th Black senator in U.S. history, and only the second from the South since Reconstruction. His entire life, as told here, is a triumph. He grew up in Savannah’s Kayton Homes housing projects, graduated from Morehouse College, studied at the Union Theological Seminary while serving at Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, and at age 35 became the youngest ever senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served. His political activism (from Medicaid expansion to opposing the death penalty) has gone hand and hand with his religious convictions, and in his maiden speech to the Senate, he summed up his life as embodying the pain and the promise of his country.
How to Raise An Antiracist by Ibram K. Kendi. After winning the National Book Award forStamped from the Beginning, among five straight No. 1 New York Times best sellers that also include How To Be an Antiracist, Kendi was repeatedly asked “How do I raise an antiracist child?” The question became crucial when he learned that his partner, Sadiqa, was pregnant. While initially he wanted to offer his child not instruction but protection from racism, he soon realized that antiracism must be taught early and proactively. Here he combines scholarship and personal experience to show how this can be done.
Library Laugh I
What did the skydiver say after he grabbed the wrong bag? Oh chute.
Libraries=
Information
Brush and floss daily. After reviewing the records of nearly 150,00 adults, researches found that periodontal (gum) disease and tooth loss were associated with a 43% increased risk for cancer of the esophagus and a 52% higher risk for stomach cancer.
High Cholesterol? Reduce carbs, not fat. Familial hypercholesterolemia (genetically caused elevated cholesterol) affects one in 250 people. For decades, doctors have urged such patients to avoid foods high in saturated fats, such as animal products.
A new review finds no justification for such guidelines. Instead, cut back on foods that raise blood sugar — bread, potatoes and sweets — which is a well established way to lower heart disease risk.
Stingy Schobel Says
It’s very common for us to use our car’s GPS, our phone’s map or another app to plan our route when driving. Using these GPS devices can help you to avoid getting lost and wasting fuel. But did you know that one of the most popular mapping apps — Google Maps — also has a function to let you opt for “eco-friendly routing”?
Not only does it help you get to your destination, but it also looks for ways to save fuel on your trip. It may not get you there the fastest, but it’ll help you save money at the pump.
If your car is parked and idling for more than 10 seconds, turn it off. Even though you’re not driving at fast highway speeds, a car that’s “on” but not moving is still using a quarter- to a half-gallon of gasoline per hour.
It also releases emissions that can be harmful if you’re parked where people are gathered. Every little thing you can do to save gas adds up, so turn off the car if you’re not immediately going anywhere.
Library Laugh II
How much does a rainbow weigh? Not much, they’re pretty light.
Commented
