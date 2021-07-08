Showers and storms will be on the increase for mid- and late week and through the coming weekend. There is plenty of moisture available from the Gulf of Mexico, so rain could be heavy at times.
Temperatures are expected to be below normal and precipitation above normal through July 17.
Looking back ... July 4, 1995, an Overton County man is struck and killed by lightning while working on the roof of his barn.
July 4, 1941, an incredible 8 inches of rain falls on Byrdstown and Dale Hollow Lake in one day. That is the all-time record for that area.
On July 5, 1968, the temperature in Crossville drops to 50 degrees with upper 40s in parts of the county, setting a record for the date.
Sadly there have been seven heat-related deaths in automobiles this summer with the windows rolled up. Look before you lock.
In some of these cases, kids or pets climbed into the back seat without the parents knowing they were there.
With an outside temperature of only 80 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle with the windows up reaches 109 degrees in only 20 minutes.
On a 90-degree day, the temperature in a closed-up car hits 120 in a half hour.
If you have weather questions or comments, drop an email to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.